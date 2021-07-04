Street artist goes indoors to create immersive world for his characters

Ben Mitchell, PA
·3 min read

A renowned street artist has created an installation inside a derelict ballroom with the aim of creating beauty out of lost and forgotten spaces.

My Dog Sighs has become renowned in Southsea for his series of loveable characters and realistic eye murals, which have appeared on buildings across the Hampshire seaside city and around the world.

But now the former teacher has spent 18 months converting a semi-derelict hotel ballroom at the Queen’s Hotel in Southsea into an installation bringing his characters to life.

My Dog Sighs
Artist My Dog Sighs looks around his ‘Inside’ exhibition, which aims to replace his role in the artwork with ghost-like beings that he calls the ‘Quiet Little Voices’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The artist, who only likes to give his first name, Paul, said the aim of the exhibition is to remove himself from his artwork and instead replace himself with ghost-like beings that he calls the Quiet Little Voices.

His sculptures are shown in their different roles creating the artwork that My Dog Sighs is known for, such as his Everyman character, drink cans with painted faces and his giant eye murals.

Paul told the PA news agency: “I am an artist known for working on the streets but I really wanted to push the boundaries of how I can work and how I can get people to interact with my work.

“Whereas normally they would walk down the street and see a mural painted on the wall, what I wanted is to create something where people could step into a world that I create, and I could take control of the lighting and the sound and how you see things.

“The idea is that I am trying to remove myself as My Dog Sighs and have these Quiet Little Voices take over, so within the space all the things I am known for, they are taking over and doing.

“I am known for painting cans and naive little characters and actually it’s these guys who are busying away.

My Dog Sighs
Artist My Dog Sighs makes finishing touches to his ‘Inside’ exhibition in a derelict ballroom in Southsea, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I wanted to capture all those elements of the human condition and put them in a place where they would live and have this space and have the public come in and have a glimpse of these normally unseen creatures.”

The installation takes over two floors of the ballroom, which has been unused for 40 years but was home to a Playboy Club in the 1960s and also hosted performances by bands such as Led Zeppelin.

It is now in a state of disrepair, worsened in recent years after urban explorers gained access.

The project, funded partly through crowdfunding and the rest by Paul remortgaging his home, was originally meant to take five months, but the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic prolonged and transformed the project, meaning it took 18 months.

Paul said: “I stumbled across this incredible empty building and as soon as I stepped in I realised it was the opportunity of a lifetime, an empty building no-one has been into for 40 years was just the fantastic place to build my own world.

“That idea we can take control of these beautiful and lost spaces and turn them into something special is part of the message of the project.”

The My Dog Sighs: Inside exhibition runs from July 16 to August 1 and tickets are available at mydogsighs.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Khris Middleton leads Giannis-less Bucks to first NBA Finals since 1974

    The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks. “It’s just a day-to-day thing,” Bucks coach Mike Bud

  • Slater hits late 2-run homer, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-5

    PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday night. The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win Friday and again took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball. Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peralta’s bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater fouled off a couple of good pitches from Ryan Bu

  • Making the NBA Finals a long time coming for Giannis, Bucks

    It had to be bittersweet for Antetokounmpo, but also rejuvenating, knowing teammates could rise to the challenge, take some hard punches and deliver the knockout with him being the biggest cheerleader.

  • Hicks homers twice, Rangers snap Seattle skid with 7-3 win

    SEATTLE (AP) — John Hicks homered in his first two at-bats, Eli White added a three-run shot and the Texas Rangers snapped a 13-game losing streak in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday night. Texas won in Seattle for the first time since July 23, 2019, and ended the longest active losing streak in an opponents’ park in the majors. Hicks was the catalyst with his second career multi-homer game. A former prospect in the Mariners organization, he led off the third and fourth i

  • Angels defeat Orioles 4-1 to extend winning streak to 3

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Cobb allowed only one run in a season-high 7 2/3 innings, David Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Saturday night for their third straight win. It is the longest outing by an Angels starter since Griffin Canning went eight innings on Aug. 30 last season against Seattle. Cobb (6-3) — who was with the Orioles from 2018-20 before being traded to Los Angeles prior to spring training — allowed four hit

  • Story hits 3-run homer in 7th, Rockies hold off Cards 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night. Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save. Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh. Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and

  • Dodgers win 8th straight, top Nats 5-3 behind Pollock's hit

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Be

  • Choiniere's 1st MLS goal helps Montreal beat Inter Miami 1-0

    HARRISON, N.J. — Mathieu Choiniere's smile said it all. The homegrown CF Montreal player was grinning from ear to ear after scoring his first Major League Soccer goal in a 1-0 triumph over Inter Miami Saturday night at Red Bull Arena. That smile carried over all the way to his post-game press conference. "It's been a long time since I'm working on this goal," Choiniere told reporters. "Just a big relief. I'm feeling very great. "I've been waiting for that goal for a long time. I worked hard and