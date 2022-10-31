New to The Street Announces its 402nd Show, Five Corporate Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

FMW Media Works Corp
·13 min read
FMW Media Works Corp
FMW Media Works Corp

New to The Street Announces its 402nd Show, Five Corporate Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

New to The Street’s 402nd TV episode:1). Ecology Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group 2). &quot;Unstoppable Show&quot; – Deviate Digital Agency 3). GOLD – Glint Pay 4). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 5). Auto Parts Marketplace - Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES) - https://www.newtothestreet.com/
New to The Street’s 402nd TV episode:1). Ecology Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group 2). "Unstoppable Show" – Deviate Digital Agency 3). GOLD – Glint Pay 4). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 5). Auto Parts Marketplace - Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES) - https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street, a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #402 airing tonight, Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network.

New to The Street’s 402nd TV episode features the following five (5) Companies and their representatives:

1). Ecology Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group, a Corporate documentary.

2). "Unstoppable Show"Deviate Digital Agency's interview with Jonas Muthoni, Founder.

3). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview with Jason Cozens, CEO.

4). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Auto Parts Marketplace - Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES) interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

Episode #402

Tonight, New to The Street airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group. Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street tonight airs its "Unstoppable – Show" from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan interviewing Jonas Muthoni, Founder of Deviate Digital Agency. Jonas gives viewers an understanding of the Company, which creates digital solutions to help businesses with brandings to increase and dominate their online market footprint. Through innovative strategies developed by Deviate Digital Agency's experienced team and their use of cutting-edge technologies, their clients can expect organic growth and web traffic. Online marketing is a must in today's business environment. Deviate Digital, which partners with its clients, implements an SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy as the key to growing a web presence. Jonas advises clients not to look at dominating competition but focus on their strengths, developing unique strategies to build their brands and expand markets. Clients see an ROI (Return on Investment) using Jonas and his team's optimization strategies, website design /development, paid ads, and professional social media marketing tools. Deviate Digital Agency can assist if a company needs a better way to find and retain customers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Deviate Digital Agency - https://deviateagency.com/. The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on October 24, 2022.

On tonight’s New to The Street, TV Host Jane King interviews Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay, from the Nasdaq MarketSite. Glint Pay is the only worldwide payment platform that uses allocated GOLD for everyday purchases. Jason explains how anyone can own gold and use that holding to pay for daily goods and services. The Glint Pay App is available to everyone 18 years and older, and once approved, account holders, can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees using a debit Glint MasterCard. Each account holder's GOLD is stored in secure vaults in Switzerland and insured. Each time a transaction occurs, that percentage changes the gold amounts held on account. Jason has seen an 85% devaluation of the US dollar in his lifetime. He became very aware of the structural limitations of the financial system during the financial housing crisis in 2008. Jason saw a patchwork of central bank efforts to prop up struggling economies through fiat money manipulations, increasing money supply and inflationary effects. Each Glint account holder, in essence, creates an individualized gold standard for themselves while protecting their purchasing power from being destroyed by economic pressures worldwide. Inflation is a significant tax on everyone worldwide; get the Glint App and defend yourselves from fiat monetary issues. Download the app to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and Fiat currencies digitally with Glint. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/.

On the New to The Street show tonight, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), is with TV Host Jane King at the New York Stock Exchange studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s Sekur® cybersecurity software products give end-users secure email and text massage solutions. Big Tech social media platforms are always in the news for various reasons. Kanye West (Ye) recently stated his intent to buy the social media platform Parlor. The saga with Elon Musk's tentative take-over of Twitter continues. Hackers love these open-source social media platforms to spread malware and other electronic infections designed to steal personal data. Alain explains that hackers use very sophisticated AI (Artificial Intelligence) programs to monitor accounts; they know the suitable topics to attract interest to get one to open emails or download a site full of intended harm. Hackers like two main subject matters: financial/taxes and political. Emails and posts with these topics get the most actions where hackers gain access to your devices and data. Alain reminds viewers to be diligent, look at the email/post, and ensure legitimacy before engaging a response; do not click anything if you are unsure. These simple steps will certainly reduce your chances of becoming a hack attack victim. The best defense is using the Company's SekurMail and SekurMessenger, a military-encrypted closed-loop system. Subscription fees are as low as $7.00 per month. Sekur Private Data doesn't use any Big Tech open-source software, never mines data, never uses 3rd party providers, and never asks for a phone number from a subscriber for services. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit  Sekur Private Data, Ltd. - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and Sekur®- http://www.Sekur.com.

New to The Street airs on tonight’s show TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Christopher Davenport, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES). Christopher explains the uniqueness of the Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com. He describes how the Company evolved from its single-source product eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com into its growing marketplace platform. He explains the difference between eCommerce single-source sites and Marketplace platforms. The Company's technology-driven platform enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. As an eCommerce marketplace platform where buyers buy and sellers sell, the Company works to attract large entities that onboard their products onto the site. The site is adding almost 3 million parts to the platform, and Auto Parts 4Less can offer buyers/sellers a seamless interaction platform. With no competitors, Auto Parts 4Less seeks to grow itself organically from its users, part buyers, and sellers. The platform earns revenues from reasonable percentages of each buyer and seller transaction. The Company has low operational costs with no warehousing and shipping expenses. The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/, https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/. The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on October 17, 2022.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/.

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom -https://glintpay.com/en_us/.

About Deviate Design Agency:

Deviate Design Agency is a specialized team with one of the most robust branding, digital marketing, and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. The Agency corner the market with very exclusive learned skill sets known by only a few in the marketing world. Its experts deliver some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises to today's up-and-coming startup businesses. Deviate Design Agency's seasoned professional marketing, advertising, design, and web experts provide a full spectrum of marketing services, from massive social media presence and strategic planning to the design and development of ads, websites, and print collateral that perform. With all their information, Deviate Design knows what the marketplace responds to and can quickly create a financial lift for their clientele. They seek to get to know their clients and build long-term working relationships - https://deviateagency.com/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit  https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and  https://www.sekur.com.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com, for trucks and jeeps, which they have operated for approximately seven years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com, a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/, https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/.

About New to The Street: 

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office.
1-516-696-5900
Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d07c55c-ca2b-41e1-aedf-d538217230d6


Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • CFL player hungry for Edmonton food scene in online video series

    Injuries and losses in the 2022 Elks season meant more time off the field for offensive lineman Justin Renfrow, giving him the opportunity to eat his way through the Edmonton food scene and put the spotlight on local businesses. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native has been exploring Edmonton restaurants since moving to the city for football two years ago and has been impressed by what it has to offer. "There's seafood, there's good barbecue here and then there's also the Mexican food. The Colomb

  • Canada's Masse looks to build on strong World Cup opener this weekend in Toronto

    TORONTO — The Canadian swim team has picked up where it left off after a strong 12-month stretch marked by success at the Summer Olympics, world championships and Commonwealth Games. Canada kicked off the FINA World Cup circuit last weekend in Berlin with 10 podium appearances. The national team will be looking to build on that performance this weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "We continue to push each other and ultimately just continue to challenge each other to be better each day,"

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start. OILERS 3, BLUE

  • Coyotes set to begin life inside cosy new home: 'Certainly gonna be different'

    Auston Matthews drove by the Arizona Coyotes' new home this summer. The 5,000-seat rink tucked into a college campus is a temporary solution — for at least the next three seasons — as the franchise continues working on a proposed long-term arena. Matthews, who grew up in the Phoenix area, wants to see the franchise that sparked his hockey obsession — long before the Toronto Maple Leafs sniper scored 60 goals in a season and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP — succeed in the desert. He's also curiou

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Veteran Canadian flanker Karen Paquin savours one more Rugby World Cup adventure

    Veteran flanker Karen Paquin and Canada face the U.S. for the second time in a week Saturday at the Rugby World Cup. But this time it's win or go home as the North American rivals meet in quarterfinal play in Auckland, New Zealand. The third-ranked Canadians downed the seventh-ranked Americans 29-14 when they met in pool play last weekend. Canada has won six straight over the U.S. since 2019. For the 35-year-old Paquin, the tournament is the latest step on a rich rugby journey that has taken her

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the