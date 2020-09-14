Stree, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 2018 hit horror comedy, to release in Japan

The 2018 hit Indian horror comedy Stree is all set to be released in Japan today. This milestone comes just days after the movie completed two years of its release.

The worldwide coronavirus outbreak led the Japanese government to declare a nationwide state of emergency in April, following which cinemas were shut down. In May, cinemas reopened after the emergency restrictions were lifted, according to Variety.

Shradhha Kapoor shared the news of the film hitting Japanese cinemas

Writers of the film Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had also celebrated their "labour of love" with a tweet. Aparshakti Khurana tweeted a still from the film as a nod to the second anniversary as well as lead actor Rajkummar Rao's birthday.

When Stree released in theatres in 2018, the great success of the movie was hardly expected. Directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Raj and DK, the film managed to hook the audience to their seats while commenting on the deep rooted misogyny of the society using sarcasm.

Abhishek Bannerjee and Pankaj Tripathi also starred in pivotal roles in the feature that was able to achieve much more than what is expected of the horror genre in India.

Stree is set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit abducts men in the night during festival season. The men disguise themselves as women and write 'O Stree, kal aana' on the walls of their homes to keep themselves safe. It was based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

There have been reports that the core cast of Stree will be returning for a sequel.

