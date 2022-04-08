Streaming shocker: 'Dancing With the Stars' moves from ABC to Disney+

The stars will keep dancing this fall, but they're doing it at a new home.

Disney, parent company of both ABC and Disney+, announced Friday that long-running reality hit "Dancing With the Stars" will move from its broadcast home to the streaming service starting with Season 31 in fall of 2022.

Disney+ has picked up "Dancing" for at least two more seasons, and called it "the first live series to exclusively debut on a streaming service."

“'Dancing with the Stars' has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a news release. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

"Dancing" debuted on ABC in 2005 where it has since aired for 30 seasons featuring stars from the likes of Zendaya to Alfonso Ribeiro to Adam Rippon competing in a ballroom dance competition paired with professional partners. The series has produced stars of its own, including Julianne and Derek Hough, from these dancing pros. The most recent season finished in November and crowned NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert the winner.

More: Streaming shakeup: Disney+ gets R-rated Marvel shows, Hulu takes 'American Crime Story' from Netflix

At its ratings height it was one of the most watched shows on television. It is currently hosted by Tyra Banks and was previously hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The move represents the first time a truly major broadcast series has made the jump from linear television to a streaming service. Streaming services have previously picked up canceled or flagging series such as "Lucifer," which went from Fox to Netflix, but not many with the status of "Dancing," which averaged 5.4 million total viewers for its most recent season finale.

Story continues

The dance competition's big move to streaming comes during a period of rapid change for Disney+, as the relatively new streaming service attempts to boost stalling subscriber growth. The new season of "Dancing" will premiere around the same time Disney+ introduces an ad-supported tier that will be cheaper than its current ad-free plan, available at $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually. The streamer recently diversified its programming by adding distinctly un-family-friendly Marvel shows including "Daredevil" and "The Punisher," and beefing up parental controls.

'Underdogs bite back': Iman Shumpert crowned 'Dancing With the Stars' champ in stunning finals upset

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Dancing With the Stars' moves from ABC to Disney+