Streaming: the pick of the best children’s films for the summer holidays

Guy Lodge
·9 min read

You’ve survived the heatwave, perhaps already been away, and still the school holidays stretch languidly into September, demanding plans and playdates and activities to fill the slowed summer hours. Sitting the kids in front of the TV for hours on end obviously shouldn’t be the only solution, but it needn’t be as passive as all that. A family film marathon can be a cheerfully sociable use of shared time – not to mention a cheap one, for parents burnt out on repeat cinema trips to Minions: The Rise of Gru. But which streaming platforms will serve you best this summer? And how few of them can you get away with subscribing to? Allow me to break down the best they have to offer.

Disney+

The top option seems like a no-brainer: over the past century, Disney has evolved from a film studio into the key corporate influencer of childhood (and beyond, it seems, as adults’ thirst for Disney-branded superhero entertainment shows no sign of abating). A perverse part of me wants to tell you that Disney+ isn’t worth throwing monthly subscription fees into the coffers of a company that hardly needs the spare change. The more practical part sees how invaluable it is for parents of small children.

The highlights are obvious, beginning with the platform’s near-complete library of animated features from the Disney and Pixar stables. Perhaps the kids will insist on watching Frozen, Moana and Toy Story for the 17th time; perhaps you can wield your parental nostalgia rights and try out a classic that’s new to them. My own childhood loyalties compel me to plump for The Little Mermaid, though equally I’ve never seen a kid uncharmed by The Jungle Book. If you dare try Bambi, be mindful of the fact that it’s exactly as laceratingly sad as you remember.

Should you be ready to move on to live action, large-scale musicals do the job just as well as when they were the four-quadrant blockbusters of the 1950s and 1960s. Disney+ has the essential pair of Julie Andrews vehicles. Mary Poppins, with its animated interludes, dash of teaching-moment suffragette politics and effectively bittersweet conclusion, is an ideal transitional film for young viewers, while The Sound of Music presents parents with a few more real-world complications to explain, but enough indelible songs and curtain-clad japery to make it all palatable.

Otherwise, the eternally endearing Muppets bridge the gap between juvenile whimsy and more grownup wit: Disney+ has 2011’s fresh, bouncy reboot The Muppets, but also 1979’s original The Muppet Movie, which plays just as spryly, and with more enduring songs. As for slightly older children willing to shed fantasy entirely, Robin Williams’s nearly 30-year-old smash Mrs Doubtfire remains antically funny and just rude enough, even if its gender politics haven’t aged quite as well as the star’s bravura performance. For quieter, thoughtful children, meanwhile, Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe is among the Mouse House’s more underrated recent offerings. A stirring, kind-hearted true story of a Ugandan girl rising from poverty to international chess competitions, it’s like a sunnily wholesome Queen’s Gambit.

BBC iPlayer

For anyone unwilling to pay for Disney titles, the free BBC iPlayer has a couple of treats still on offer: Tom Holland’s first (and best) two outings as Spider-Man – Far from Home and Homecoming – are on the platform’s current film menu for the next two weeks, as is Monsters, Inc – still, for my money, one of the warmest and peppiest capers in the Pixar canon. Prefer to hit up the Beeb for more homegrown kids’ fare? You’re in luck: also on offer currently is Aardman Animations’ droll prehistoric comedy Early Man – no classic, but even Aardman’s boilerplate films have more character than most – and the original, still heart-lifting adaptation of The Railway Children, particularly well timed if you’ve been on a family outing to see the likable sequel in cinemas.

Netflix

You can head to Netflix for the most deservedly beloved British family films of recent times. Paddington and Paddington 2, with their tender, visually inventive and occasionally riotous reinvention of Michael Bond’s bear-out-of-water tales, might just be the cream of the streamer’s children’s movies – though there’s a good deal to choose from, especially via their dedicated Netflix Kids platform. Netflix’s in-house animation has been particularly impressive of late. Last year’s zany The Mitchells vs the Machines, in which a dysfunctional family fights a robot apocalypse, was a clever, hyperactive delight; this year’s The Sea Beast, a rip-roaring, monster-hunting adventure on the high seas, sees them emulating classic Disney with splendid results. (No surprise there: director Chris Williams also gave us Moana.)

Netflix’s real animation coup, however, is its exclusive streaming hold on the Studio Ghibli library, which caters to a usefully wide range of ages and sensibilities. For toddlers, the mellow, none-more-gentle My Neighbor Totoro is a safe bet, but older, more fanciful kids can thrill to the knottier, more perilous quest narratives of Spirited Away and the like.

Shifting back to American fare, there’s the robust, airborne adventure How to Train Your Dragon, and a number of worthwhile live-action titles, including the Bowie-starring neogoth fairytale Labyrinth, by now the source of multiple generations of childhood nightmares; Danny DeVito’s enduringly popular Americanisation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda; and the sensitive, rather sweet disability parable Wonder. Families with kids edging into teendom, meanwhile, can hardly do better than Greta Gerwig’s smashing, stout-hearted rejig of Little Women.

Apple TV+

Netflix’s subscription-based rivals lag somewhat behind in their family-friendly selections. Apart from the gorgeous, wild-spirited Irish animated folk fantasy Wolfwalkers and the attractively shot but unsurprising nature documentary The Elephant Queen, Apple TV+’s originals have largely passed over that market. At a push, you could also include this year’s dewy-eyed best picture Oscar winner Coda, an inclusive adolescent drama suitable for families who can handle a mild sex joke or two. Browsing the paid-VOD selections yields arguably richer rewards, among them Steven Spielberg’s still-luminous, somehow 40-year-old alien friendship tale ET the Extra-Terrestrial.

Amazon Prime

Prime subscribers can stream Aardman’s gently irreverent Shaun the Sheep: The Movie and a pair of auteurist spins on Roald Dahl: Wes Anderson’s arch, stop-motion Fantastic Mr Fox and Nicolas Roeg’s sensational, viscerally macabre The Witches, as well as a buried gem from the 90s in John Sayles’s wistful, mistily atmospheric selkie tale The Secret of Roan Inish. But, as with Apple, you have to pay separately for some of the best picks: still, it’s worth a few extra quid for the marvellous farmyard romp Babe or the lavishly imagined, 80s-tastic fantasy trip The Neverending Story.

Best of the rest

On Sky/Now TV, subscribers have an easy solution in the full library of Harry Potter sagas, endlessly rewatchable to kids hooked on the mythos. But parents can also try out a solid-gold classic: now in its ninth decade, The Wizard of Oz continues to startle children with its transportive, iridescent world-building.

Anyone wishing to go vintage with a more international bent can head to the free streaming platform Plex: their mixed bag of content somewhat surprisingly yields French film-maker Albert Lamorisse’s simple, lyrical and plainly heart-rending 1956 short The Red Balloon, which made me cry buckets aged five. Not much has changed.

Finally, at the arthouse end of the family-viewing spectrum, you might not expect to find anything for children on Mubi, but for adventurous parents and open-minded young ones, there are discoveries to be made. Children old enough to read subtitles would do well to try out the empathic, child’s-eye social realism of Saudi charmer Wadjda, while the stop-motion French animation My Life as a Courgette hits a rare balance between adult wisdom and youthful innocence in its portrait of a lonely misfit child finding comfort and community in a rural orphanage. Pair it with some surreal, mirthful wackiness from the platform’s selection of Hungarian animated shorts: Scenes With Beans will tickle kids with a penchant for the bizarre.

Over on the similarly highbrow BFI Player, two outstanding films fill that tricky gap for emotionally mature children gradually crossing into grownup storytelling. Spanish director Carla Simón’s vibrant, suitably seasonal coming-of-age drama Summer 1993 tackles complex themes of grief and self-worth with a soft, sure touch. Also set over a young girl’s formative summer, meanwhile, Céline Sciamma’s impeccable Tomboy offers an ideal entry point into a 21st-century understanding of gender identity, without ever feeling like a message movie. Who’s to say you can’t sneak a little learning into a summer movie marathon?

New this week on streaming and DVD

Murina
(Modern Films)
The winner of last year’s Caméra d’Or for best debut at Cannes, Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s sun-bleached but steel-cool psychodrama promises big things from its Scorsese-endorsed writer-director, but isn’t out to show off. It’s the dry, watchful quiet that lingers in this study of a restless teenager caught between her oppressive father and an alluring, agenda-carrying stranger.

The Emigrants
(Elevation)
Vilhelm Moberg’s literary saga of a Swedish immigrant farming family finding its way in the New World was rousingly filmed by Jan Troell in the 1970s. Norwegian director Erik Poppe’s new version retains its compelling, old-fashioned sweep and doubles down on the panoramic magic-hour visuals, but hasn’t quite its predecessor’s earthy soul.

The Outfit
(Spirit Entertainment)
As a humble but perceptive English tailor to the brassy gangsters of midcentury Chicago, Mark Rylance’s wry, dignified performance is the main attraction of this underworld chamber drama from Oscar-winning writer Graham Moore (The Imitation Game), which feels like it might have popped more as a stage piece.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Castro helps Tigers top Blue Jays 4-2 as Manoah exits game early with hurt elbow

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had just given up a solo home run to Willi Castro when his night got even worse. Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a comebacker that went off of Manoah's throwing elbow, dropping the burly Toronto ace to his knees. The ball bounced toward shortstop Santiago Espinal, who got the out at first but Manoah missed the whole play. Head athletic trainer Jose Julian Ministral immediately came out of the Blue Jays' dugout to check Manoah and ultimately made

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • Morales-Williams persevered through pandemic to become one of Canada's top sprinters

    Virtually every day after COVID-19 closed high schools and shuttered sports facilities in Ontario, Christopher Morales-Williams would get dressed as if he was going to track practice. Instead, the 17-year-old from Toronto would go for a long run alone. He started at two kilometres and worked his way up to 12 -- which is virtually a marathon for a sprinter. "I was just so used to the routine of practice. So, I went for long runs, it's really all I could do. I just kept doing mileage, every single

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • CF Montreal in mourning over death of assistant coach Jason Di Tullio from cancer

    MONTREAL — Jason Di Tullio, an assistant coach and former player with CF Montreal, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38. His death Thursday night was confirmed by the MLS club. “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate, and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “Jason was a great player and a great man. "His energy was ever-present until his

  • Dubois denies making trade request, says Montreal comments 'blown out of proportion'

    WINNIPEG — Pierre-Luc Dubois says he never asked the Winnipeg Jets for a trade and comments that he wants to play in Montreal were blown out of proportion. The five-year NHL forward spoke with the media on a phone call Monday after agreeing last Friday to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer with the Jets. “You hear stuff that I want out of Winnipeg,” Dubois said. “If I wanted out, I would have asked for a trade. I didn’t ask for a trade. Not for one second. It didn’t cross my mind for one