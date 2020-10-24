Streaming Now: As Mirzapur 2 Gets Murkier, Comedy Couple Lightens the Mood this Dussehra Weekend

The big release this Dussehra weekend is of course Mirzapur 2, one of the most anticipated follow-ups of any Indian web series. The first season kicked off the race to the throne between the powerful and the seemingly powerless, against the backdrop of a lawless, heartless land. The storyline, characters and the violent nature of Mirzapur has had the audience craving for more for nearly two years. The curtains for Season 2 have lifted, finally.

A day before this bloodbath unleashed on our screens, we had the release of a new film on ZEE5 called Comedy Couple. The film explores the ups and downs of modern relationships with a pair of stand-up comedians in the lead. Totally relatable and worth a watch.

Another much awaited release this week is the screen adaptation of A Suitable Boy, that is streaming now on Netflix. Here's more on these and other watchable titles on streaming platforms this week.

Mirzapur 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The second season of the hinterland crime drama where power and revenge provide a way to keep order, will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale. The new storyline dives deeper into the murky and rustic world of guns, drugs and lawlessness and traverses through myriad layers of vengeance, conspiracies, romance, drama and the formidable women power in Mirzapur. Popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang are back. Fans can also look forward to some interesting twists in the plot brought in by new faces Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar, among others.

A Suitable Boy (Netflix)

Vikram Seth's A Suitable Boy, deemed as one of the longest, has been adapted into a six-episode series by Mira Nair. Set in post-Independence India, A Suitable Boy is about four families — the Mehras, The Chatterjis, The Kapoors and The Khans. It follows the coming of age of Lata (Tanya Maniktala), a spirited university student in the North India of 1951. Against the backdrop of the first general election, Rupa Mehra is seeking a worthy match for her daughter Lata. Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor also play major roles in the BBC television drama miniseries. It is a beautifully-shot and produced show with the period details brought to life in delightful detail.

Comedy Couple (ZEE5)

Starring Saqib Saleem (Deep) and Shweta Basu Prasad (Zoya), the film, based in Gurgaon, is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. It revolves around a pair of comedians who are a couple in real life. They are a laugh riot on stage, with their sharp and witty take on a issues like finding romance in the city while grappling with the same problems off-stage. When one of their comedy acts go viral, their professional and personal lives collide, resulting in uncomfortable truths and bittersweet realizations, which they must navigate to make sense of their relationship.

Lockdown Rishtey (MX Player)

This one was shot during the lockdown, and is about the lockdown – how it affected our lives and relationships. A bunch of relatable faces - including Rohit Roy, Gurdip Punjj, Kaveta Chaudhry, Ronit Roy, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur – have shot from their homes to narrate stories about being locked up in uncomfortable situations at home. The episodes are presented by Rithvik Dhanjani, Suchitra Pillai, Arjun Punjj, Manasi Joshi Roy and Prerna Panwar. This five-episode series is an anthology exploring relationships that are defined entirely by the lockdown rules – the confusion, paranoia, restrictions and immobility that we’ve all experienced.

