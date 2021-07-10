Streaming Now: Akshaye Khanna's OTT Film State of Siege Temple Attack, Jimmy Sheirgill in Collar Bomb

Two of the prominent releases on OTT platforms this week are both about men in uniform. Jimmy Sheirgill takes centerstage as Manoj Hesi in Collar Bomb (SonyLIV), coming back to a cop’s avatar after many years. Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode are playing NSG commandos in State of Siege: Temple Attack (ZEE5).

Horror film fans can check out The Vigil on Amazon Prime Video, while period drama enthusiasts can watch the recreation of Anne Boleyn’s life in the years leading up to her beheading. Here are the new releases on streaming platforms this week.

Collar Bomb (SonyLIV)

With a ticking bomb taking hold of his beloved town, can police officer Manoj Hesi win the race against time, catch the evil mastermind, protect innocent lives… and himself? Watch a perplexing mystery unfold in Collar Bomb, a thriller that follows Manoj Hesi as he strives to stop a suicide bomber from blowing up a school. Actor Jimmy Sheirgill brings his intensity and depth to the role of a police officer who is unwittingly being controlled by a mysterious individual spreading fear and terror among people. This fast-paced movie showcases talented actors, including Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, Sparsh Shrivastav, among others. Written by Nikhil Nair and Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the movie has the perfect mix of crime, thriller, action and mystery.

State of Siege: Temple Attack (ZEE5)

State of Siege: 26/11 was a tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the dreadful 26/11 Mumbai attacks. After establishing a successful franchise, the platform will now premiere the second season, an original film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack, starring Akshaye Khanna; in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. The team who created State of Siege: 26/11, Contiloe Pictures (Abhimanyu Singh) is back to produce the film directed by Ken Ghosh who helmed the popular series Abhay 2 as well. Lt. Col (retd.) Sundeep Sen (who was the second in command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks) was a consultant on both the State of Siege projects.

Story continues

Anne Boleyn (SonyLIV)

The final months of Anne Boleyn’s life, her struggle with Tudor England’s patriarchal society, her desire to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth, and the brutal reality of her failure to provide Henry with a male heir have been captured in this series. This is a story that still resonates today in a world in which women are vilified, silenced and undermined for being ‘too’ ambitious. In the three-episode mini-series, Anne is played by Jodie Turner-Smith. It is the first time a Black actress has portrayed the Tudor queen onscreen.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki (Disney+ Hotstar Premium)

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is a new Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons which premiered on July 7. In the new short exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains. Tom Hiddleston returns as the voice of Loki in the new animated short. The God of Mischief will be seen alongside many fan-favorite characters from “The Simpsons.”

The Vigil (Amazon Prime Video)

The Vigil is a horror film starring Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig and Malky Goldman. Written and directed by Keith Thomas, the film is about a man named Yakov (Dave Davis) who is hired by his old Rabbi to watch over the body of a recently deceased community member and has to survive a night tormented by a demon in a spectacular chiller. Rooted in Jewish culture and mysticism, The Vigil is a supernatural horror film set in a unique world: The Hasidic community of “Boro” Park, Brooklyn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here