Streaming Now: Add Horror Film Kaali Khuhi, Revenge Drama Taish to Your Halloween Watchlist

After Bulbbul, Netflix is back with another horror film to about women protesting against social injustice. Kaali Khuhi not only has a stellar starcast, but also highlights the issue of female infanticide. Netflix has timed its release to coincide with Halloween for a meaningful horror film watching experience.

ZEE5 has embarked on a rather unique experiment with their latest project, Taish. The revenge drama has been released in two different formats – as a film and as a series – letting the viewer choose their preference. For some festive feels, check out the romcom Holidate on Netflix, starring Emma Roberts.

Find out more about the new releases on streaming platforms this week:

Kaali Khuhi (Netflix)

Netflix 's latest offering, Kaali Khuhi ('Black Well' in English) joins the list of films like Anushka Sharma's Pari, Stree, and more recently, Bulbbul, that have experimented with the genre of horror to tell tales of women unleashing their anger against patriarchy. With Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles, the film has a luring cast. The story, set in rural Punjab, revolves around the life of a 10-year-old girl (Riva Arora), who needs to save her village from the curse of a restless spirit. The Netflix original explores female infanticide through the device of a horror-tinged thriller. Terrie Samundra’s debut directorial uses compelling visual imagery to throw light on terrible realities and expose social mores.

Taish (ZEE5)

Taish is a revenge drama that has been released simultaneously as a six-episode web series and as a feature film. This is a first of its kind initiative which gives the viewers a custom-made choice for their viewing pleasure. The word Taish means anger, or passion. There are two parallel but interlinked storylines, both set in the UK. One is about two feuding brothers, Kuljinder and Pali Brar, who are gangsters. The other is set in a wealthy doctor’s home where the elder son, Rohan Kalra, and a friend, Sunny Lalwani, arrive to celebrate the wedding of the younger son, Krish. The series opens with an act of extreme violence involving two individuals, which sets off a chain of events with dire consequences for both groups. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Taish stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane.

Holidate (Netflix)

Christmas is two months away but this film will give you the holiday feels alright. Emma Roberts plays a 30-plus woman in Chicago who is constantly reminded of her singlehood due to circumstances. An overbearing mother, an engaged younger brother and a past heartbreak do not make life easier for her. She manages to run into a hot Australian (Luke Bracey), and both of them decide to become each other’s ‘holidates’ – a date reserved for holidays only so you don’t have to be alone on Christmas or Valentine’s Day. In the ever evolving world of modern-day dating, here’s another form of non-committal relationship. Well, the film does end in the expected way, but there’s plenty to relate to. Definitely a fun watch.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaj (Amazon Prime Video)

For a dish to come to its complete form, it involves a combination of various ingredients, just as we come across many friends and foes in our life. To have the right kind of ingredients for a good dish is just as important as surrounding one with the right people is. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a Kannada family drama that would evoke feelings of togetherness and the irrevocable bond of kinship. Aravinnd Iyer is seen donning a chef’s hat and playing a doting husband in a story that promises to be a delectable delight to the audience on the screen after four years, in a whole new, a never-seen-before-avatar.

