Streaming: Men and the best British folk horror films

Guy Lodge
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

The Gloucestershire village at which our heroine (Jessie Buckley) arrives near the beginning of Men is far too pretty to be harmless: you just know something rotten has to lie at the heart of it, inches below all that lush greenery. Alex Garland’s creepy, daffy, already somewhat underrated film – now streamable on Amazon – may probe male toxicity and female endangerment with a distinctly #MeToo-era lens, but it’s also rooted in a sturdy, shivery tradition of British folk horror, where the myths and traditions of the land become their own kind of threat.

They’re embodied in the shape-shifting form of Rory Kinnear, playing the multiple men of this village, but also a single, villainous spirit of masculinity. Riffing obliquely on the mythos of the Green Man, Garland’s script depicts gendered violence as something ancient and ritualised at the heart of our culture, a curse to somehow be broken. That makes it a pleasingly postmodern, self-aware entry in the annals of folk horror cinema, a genre in which earthy violence and sexuality can be more exploitatively presented.

It’s certainly a far cry from the visceral shock of the three films generally regarded as the cornerstones of British folk horror: The Wicker Man (multiple platforms), of course, with its unsettling missing-person investigation blooming into a full pagan springtime freakout on a remote Hebridean island. The tradition driving Robin Hardy’s film – from its lore to its baleful imagery to its haunting folk songs – was, however, largely self-invented, and now so heavily copied that it has started to feel culturally entrenched way past 1973.

The Wicker Man.
‘Visceral shock’: The Wicker Man. Photograph: RONALD GRANT

Michael Reeves’s Witchfinder General (1968; multiple platforms) has a little more of a historical foundation, being loosely based on the 17th-century exploits of real-life witch-hunter Matthew Hopkins (given some fairly un-English horror-villain flair by Vincent Price). Still joltingly brutal and unnerving, it’s centred on a man who falsely claims to murder women as a matter of appointed duty, not personal misogyny – there’s a flicker of progressive awareness here beneath the grisly spectacle. (A shame that Reeves, who died aged 25 the year after its release, never got to mature with the genre.) Piers Haggard’s unimprovably titled The Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971; multiple platforms), meanwhile, really perfected the genre’s sense of evil planted in the literal earth of the countryside. Its story of a village’s demonic possession is essentially silly; what sticks is how the film makes its rustic landscape charged and alien.

Other B-films of that era helped firm up the rules of folk horror without attaining quite the same status. Cry of the Banshee (1970; Amazon) was essentially a Witchfinder General knockoff, starring Price as another deranged witch-hunter, and rather spuriously shoehorning Edgar Allan Poe into the mix; it’s a deliciously lurid curio. The 1967 Hammer horror Quatermass and the Pit (BFI Player), on the other hand, is most interesting for its innovative merging of folk horror with extraterrestrial sci-fi.

Barry Andrews and Wendy Padbury in The Blood on Satan’s Claw.
Barry Andrews and Wendy Padbury in the ‘unimprovably titled’ The Blood on Satan’s Claw. Ronald Grant Photograph: Ronald Grant

More recently, Ben Wheatley has been described as the genre’s 21st-century steward, prior to his more Hollywood exploits. Kill List (2011; free on All 4) represents a tight, nasty update, lacing a PTSD-afflicted soldier’s grim, worst-nightmare scenario with occult complexities, while A Field in England (2013; multiple platforms) plunged more indulgently into the genre’s trippiest medieval extremities. It’s more of an acquired taste, and not at all frightening, but folky it certainly is.

Finally, Corin Hardy’s 2015 chiller The Hallow (multiple platforms) proves that the genre is no less at home in the Irish countryside, though there’s less rural tweeness in the film’s haunted forest – just age-old baby-snatching terror.

Also new on streaming and DVD

A Chiara
(Mubi)
Italian-American film-maker Jonas Carpignano concludes his intimately observed series of Calabria-set docufiction films with the first focused on a female character. Following the eponymous teenager (intense, dark-eyed non-professional Swamy Rotolo) as she investigates her father’s underworld-related disappearance, it compellingly merges mafia-film tropes with grainy reality.

Swamy Rotolo in A Chiara.
Swamy Rotolo in A Chiara. Alamy Photograph: Alamy

All My Friends Hate Me
(BFI; DVD/online)
Sitcom director Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats) makes a caustically funny film-directing debut with this discomfiting cringe comedy about a middle-class millennial (a superb Tom Stourton, who also co-wrote the script) made to face all his social and moral inadequacies when he gathers his college pals for a 31st birthday weekend in the country.

Swan Song
(Peccadillo; DVD/online)
Not to be confused with last year’s drippy Mahershala Ali tearjerker with the same title, this American indie has what sounds like can’t-miss tragicomic premise: Udo Kier as a retired, embittered gay hairdresser, breaking out of the old-age home to style the corpse of his most loyal and loathed client for her funeral. The execution, however – despite Kier’s winningly peculiar performance – is more pastel than fluorescent.

Babysitter
(Mubi)
There will eventually be a great farce about cancel-culture neurosis, but this patchy Quebecois comedy from actor-director Monia Chokri isn’t it. Charting the travails of an engineer suspended from his job after a televised harassment incident, who embarks on a grand-scale mea-culpa campaign, it flips slackly between irony and earnestness.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

    Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year. Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21. Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals. "It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sport

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Timbers down Sounders 2-1 to win Cascadia Cup

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Portland Timbers won the Cascadia Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night. The Cascadia Cup is a three-way competition between the Timbers, Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was created by supporters of all three clubs before they joined MLS. The Timbers needed a win or draw to claim the title for the first time since 2017. Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick for