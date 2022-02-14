My streaming gem: why you should watch Sylvie’s Love

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Hoffman
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nnamdi Asomugha
    Nnamdi Asomugha
    American football player, defensive back
<span>Photograph: Courtesy of Amazon Studios/AP</span>
Photograph: Courtesy of Amazon Studios/AP

The latest in our series of under-appreciated films available to stream recalls 2020’s swoon-worthy throwback to 50s and 60s romances


When I first saw Eugene Ashe’s Sylvie’s Love at the Sundance film festival in January 2020, I remember not so much exiting the theater as floating. “That,” I said to anyone listening, “will surely be a smash, and end up swimming in Oscar nominations.”

Well, I was right to a degree on the first part – critics did praise the film – but the coronavirus pandemic nixed its theatrical release, and its end-of-year debut on Amazon Prime did not connect on a mainstream level as it should have.

Related: My streaming gem: why you should watch The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

But one good thing about movies that are owned (and not merely licensed) by the major streamers is that they never go away. To that end, if you subscribe to Amazon you’ve done more than just underwrite Jeff Bezos’s jaunts to space. You’ve secured yourself access to one of the loveliest films of the last five years.

Sylvie’s Love is made for people who watch older movies and sigh “they don’t make ‘em like that any more”. Its classic nature is woven into its very look, shot, as it is, on the Super 16mm film format, and on backlot sets that clearly aren’t New York City, but not in a hyper-stylized or campy way. Put bluntly, it looks the way films looked when this story is set, the late 1950s and early 1960s.

There is, of course, one major differentiator: the lead performers are Black. Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha star as the cosmically misaligned lovers hit with unfair obstacles separating them from the happiness they deserve. Even though this is a period piece, the struggle of living in a racist country during the civil rights era is only part of the din of these character’s lives, not the focus. As Ashe put it in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, “all I have to do is open up my family photo albums to see a very different depiction of Black life in the 60s.” It’s a film that, tragically, would have never gotten the funding back then, so it has to be made now.

When we first meet Thompson’s Sylvie, she is working in a Harlem record shop owned by her father (Lance Reddick, who really lights up the room in every scene he’s in). One day in walks Robert, a young saxophonist, looking for the album Brilliant Corners by Thelonious Monk. (He’s heard that “Newk” – a nickname for Sonny Rollins – is on it.) Soon he’s working at the shop and, in classic sitcom fashion, the pair end up connecting while locked in the basement after hours. That may sound corny, but it’s driven by the script. As much as Robert is destined for greatness with his music, Sylvie has her own dream of becoming a television producer.

Thompson and Asomugha’s romantic sparkle would make a stone swoon, and as their summer fling grows more passionate (mirrored by supporting players Aja Naomi Kim and Regé-Jean Page), the film makes great use of chaste dissolves. It’s not that I’m a cinematic prude, it’s just that some movies call for a little tact. This is nothing if not a classy production.

For 45 minutes or so, Sylvie’s Love is a warm, blissful bath of to-die-for costumes, heart-melting glances, and loads of great music. There’s original small combo jazz written by Fabrice Lecomte and performed by Mark Turner, plus hits of the era from people like Nancy Wilson, Little Anthony and the Imperials, and Jackie Wilson. Even a corny, early rock’n’roll track by Bill Haley and His Comets (See You Later, Alligator) is, begrudgingly at first, given its due for being a snappy, catchy tune. (Its silly lyrics eventually become poignant, and if that isn’t a testimony to the magic of this film, I don’t know what is.)

But then complications set in, with miscommunication and bad timing the cause of it all. The rest of the film’s running time is spent wondering just when the heck fate will cut our two lovers a break and let them have their happily ever after.

One of the many things I love about this movie (and I know I mentioned the costumes, but, oh man, the costumes) is how true to itself the film’s style remains. It could have easily devolved into hammy, over-the-top performances, but Thompson and Asomugha are committed to playing it cool. He’s a sensitive guy who’d much rather express himself with his instrument than his words (I was surprised to learn he had a previous career playing American football) and she’s simply luminous in every scene. It doesn’t take much for you to root for these people.

Though it is set in the worlds of classic jazz and early television, Ashe doesn’t waste time with any thinly veiled references to real life figures. There is only one exception, a bit of a gift to jazzbos, with Jemima Kirke’s patron character “the Countess” – a sly reference to Baroness Nica de Koenigswarter.

The aim to become an instant classic is achieved, and without any shortcuts. You’ll love it.

  • Sylvie’s Love is now available on Amazon Prime Video

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Nathan Chen demonstrates new era of music in figure skating

    BEIJING (AP) — First there was the explosive hip-hop beat drop, then a bold rap verse proclaiming, “The greatest of all time!” It couldn't have described Nathan Chen any better. On the barren sheet of ice, matching the fierceness of that energy at the Beijing Olympics, was the typically reserved U.S. figure skater, wrapping up a near-perfect, gold-winning free skate to cap his historic run at the Winter Games. As he flaunted through the last minute of his Thursday program at Capital Indoor Stadi

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics. Jones took advantage of several mistakes by Alina Kovaleva en route to an 11-5 victory that ended a three-game losing skid. "One million per cent we needed to win that game," Jones said. "That was a massive win. I thought we played good from the first rock to the last rock." The Winnipeg skip improved to 2-3 in round-robin play. Canada will return to the Ice Cube in the evening for

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Canada's O'Dine takes bronze in women's snowboard cross after 4 years of challenges

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Life has been relentless for Meryeta O'Dine over the past four years. She's overcome personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil. Through it all, the Canadian never stopped believing in herself. O'Dine's self-confidence paid off on Wednesday as she won bronze in snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium. "Through everything that I've b

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • CEBL's Fraser Valley Bandits hire former coach of Poland's men's basketball team

    After turning around Poland's men's basketball team, Mike Taylor is embarking on a new adventure — coaching in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Taylor was announced Wednesday as the new head coach of the Fraser Valley Bandits. “It looks like a fun league, so hopefully we can have a good run," he told The Canadian Press. “What I like about the league is that Canada basketball has been on the rise for the last decade. I think it’s an up-and-coming league.” Hailing from Clarion, Penn., the 49-

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • US is youngest team at Olympics; Sanderson on way to Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn has heard a thing or two about the U.S. being the youngest team at the Olympics and does not believe it's a bad thing. “Obviously we are young, but it’s no reason we can’t have success,” the U.S. coach said. The Americans go into their tournament opener Thursday against host China with an average age of 25. That's younger than the defending champion Russians at 27 and rival Canada at 30. They'll also get another young star soon, with North Dakota defenseman Jake Sander

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics. Jones took advantage of several mistakes by Alina Kovaleva en route to an 11-5 victory that ended a three-game losing skid. "One million per cent we needed to win that game," Jones said. "That was a massive win. I thought we played good from the first rock to the last rock." The Winnipeg skip improved to 2-3 in round-robin play. Canada will return to the Ice Cube in the evening for