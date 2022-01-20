Streaming Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Application, Industry Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size And Region - Global Forecast to 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The Streaming analytics size is projected to grow from USD 15. 4 billion in 2021 to 50. 1 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26. 5% during the forecast period. The Streaming analytics industry is driven increased digitalization and emerging technologies such as big data, IoT, and AI to drive the market growth.

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Streaming Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Application, Industry Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05805111/?utm_source=GNW
However, Strategic shift toward accurate real-time forecasts and rising data connectivity through hybrid and multi-cloud environments further contributes to the growth of the Streaming analytics market.

Based on Component, the service segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The service segment of the Streaming analytics market is further segmented into professional services (support and maintenance, and deployment and integration) and managed services. This section discusses each service subsegment’s market size and growth rate based on type (for selected subsegments) and region.

Based on deployment mode, cloud segment is segmented to account for a larger market size during the forecast period Most
Cloud computing refers to the storage, management, and processing of data via networks of remote servers, which are typically accessed via the Internet.According to Statista, cloud computing would generate more than USD 300 billion in revenue in 2020 as a component of IT services.

At the same time, PwC shows the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the cloud transition even further as per data during the first quarter of 2020, cloud spending increased by 37% to USD 29 billion.The increasing generation of data leads to various challenges for several organizations.

These challenges include storage, privacy, and affordability.

Based on application Supply Chain Management segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The Streaming analytics market based on application is segmented into Fraud Detection, Sales and Marketing, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management, Network Management and Optimization, Location Intelligence, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications (product innovation and customer management).The supply chain management segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Streaming analytics can help to improve the performance of order picking and stock-taking process in warehouse management with high accuracy.It aims at improving operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling data-driven decisions at strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

It assists companies in delivering revenue growth, improving margins, managing working capital in a better way, and enhancing overall control points across the supply chain.

Based on organization size, large enterprise segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period Most The adoption of streaming analytics software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.Large enterprises accumulate huge chunks of data that can be attributed to the widespread client base.

In large enterprises, data plays a major role in evaluating the overall performance of organizations. Large enterprises are leveraging real-time data coming from various sources; for instance, social media feeds or sensors and cameras, each record needs to be processed in a way that preserves its relation to other data and sequence in time

APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) has continually presented lucrative market opportunities for Streaming analytics Software and service providers with a notable increase in Streaming analytics across its developed and emerging countries., Japan, China, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Streaming analytics market. Owing to a rapidly proliferating technology-backed economical structure, APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in Streaming analytics software and services demand during the forecast period.

Given below is the breakup of the primary respondents:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 23%
• By Designation: C-level – 50%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 20%
• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, MEA – 10%, Latin America– 5%.
Some prominent players profiled in the study include IBM(US), Google(US), Oracle(US), Microsoft(US), SAS(US), SAP(Germany), Cloudera (US), Teradata(US), TIBCO(US), AWS (US), Software AG (Germany), Informatica (US), Impetus (US), HPE (US), Intel (US), Iguazio (Israel), Conviva(US), Axonize (Israel), Adobe (US), Altair (US), Mphasis (India), Striim(US), INTECO (Canada), WSO2(US), SQLstream (US), EsperTech (US), Materialize (US), StarTree(US), Crosser (Sweden), Quix (UK), Lenses(UK), BangDB(India), Imply(US), Coralogix(US), Ververica (US), StreamSets (US).

Research coverage
The market study covers Streaming analytics across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as by Component, Application (Supply Chain Management, Sales & Marketing, and Fraud Detection), Industry Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region. The regional analysis of the Streaming analytics covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Streaming analytics and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05805111/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • NHL pioneer O'Ree says having Bruins retire jersey an honor

    BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree has experienced many honours during his lifetime, from becoming the NHL's first black player in 1958 with the Boston Bruins to being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. But the 86-year-old says having his No. 22 jersey retired in Boston on Tuesday will rank right up there near the top. “It was something that I’ve never dreamed of,” O’Ree said in a phone interview Monday. “I was very fortunate to be called up to the Bruins in 1958 and played with them ’60 and

  • Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel