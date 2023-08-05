Streamer to be charged with inciting a riot after giveaway turned into chaos, NYPD say

Police in New York arrested dozens of people Friday and a popular online video creator will be charged with inciting a riot after a crowd of thousands of people got out of control in Manhattan.

Kai Cenat, who is best known for streaming videos of himself online, announced on social media he would be doing a giveaway at New York's Union Square. Some young people later said they had come to the area expecting a new computer or PlayStation.

Thousands of young people gathered following the announcement and some people climbed on top of cars and other structures, obstructing traffic in the area, leaving police struggling to control the crowds.

Cenat live streamed from a vehicle as Friday, displaying gift cards he planned to give away. Noting the crowd and police presence, he urged, “Everybody who’s out there, make sure y’all safe. ... We’re not gonna do nothin’ until it’s safe.”

A number of people were injured, including at least four people taken away in ambulances, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, adding that he saw other people leaving the area with bloodied heads.

Police arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles, authorities said.

Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.

Cenat was taken away in a police vehicle will be charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, police said at a press conference.

Photo and video footage shows dozens of people standing on Manhattan sidewalks with their hands in handcuffs, being escorted by police. Most of the people in the crowd Friday afternoon appeared to be young men.

People climb a sculpture, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.

When did the crowd gather in Union Square?

On his Instagram feed, Cenat had promoted a giveaway on Friday at 4 p.m. in the park. People started lining up as early as 1:30 p.m. By 3 p.m., the crowd had swelled and was getting unruly.

Police set up barricades to try to control the crowd, photos show, and some also used shields to form a line to try to move in on crowds of people. Police also set off a smoke bomb in Union Square, causing people to disperse.

Police officers arrest a man, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Cenat is a 21-year-old online star known for his posts on Twitch and YouTube, both video platforms.

Police officers yell at people to move on the the sidewalk on Broadway as they try clear the crowd from the Union Square area, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.

In videos online, Cenat shows his millions of followers how he carries out pranks and practical jokes, like pretending to be a hibachi chef at a Benihana restaurant.

Some feel-good videos created by Cenat include a video where he shares that he bought his mother a house, and another video where he surprises NBA star Kyrie Irving.

