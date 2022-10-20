Streamer Amouranth Is 'Taking a Break' from the Spotlight After Revealing Her Allegedly Abusive Marriage

Abigail Adams
·3 min read
Streamer Amouranth Accuses Husband of Abuse

Amouranth/Twitter

Content creator and streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa — known as Amouranth to her millions of fans and followers on Twitch, OnlyFans, YouTube and other platforms — says she's stepping away from the spotlight after she made allegations of emotional and financial abuse against her husband.

"Taking a break," Siragusa, 28, wrote Wednesday on Twitter, where she has nearly 3 million followers, "not sure when I'll be back."

The announcement came four days after Siragusa, who has 6 million followers on Twitch, revealed during a live stream that she is married to a man whom she accused of controlling her finances, emotionally and verbally abusing her and threatening to kill her dogs.

It was the first time Siragusa — who claims to makes millions creating adult content on the subscription content service OnlyFans — acknowledged her marriage, according to Rolling Stone.

During the stream, she said her husband didn't want people to know they were married because of how it might affect her brand and business model. "You want me to tell them I'm single?" she reportedly said. "It's about to be true."

Siragusa's husband did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Midway through the viral stream, Siragusa became noticeably upset and began speaking on the phone with a man, who she later identified as her husband, according to various reports. The streamer later played the conversation so her viewers could hear the caller chastising her on the other end of the line.

During the call, Siragusa claimed her husband allegedly threatened to kill her dogs "if I didn't do a 24-hour stream," which the person on the phone denied.

Streamer Amouranth Accuses Husband of Abuse
Streamer Amouranth Accuses Husband of Abuse

Amouranth/Twitter

Siragusa also alleged that her husband controlled her finances and said he would leave with most of her money, according to BuzzFeed News.

In another video streamed Monday, Siragusa thanked fans for their support and said she is "seeking legal and emotional counsel" while her husband is "getting help," Rolling Stone reported.

"I didn't think that many people would give a s---, to be honest," she said. "It's kind of crazy."

Siragusa also said she regained access to her social media and financial accounts that had been allegedly blocked and indicated that she's ready to focus on other aspects of her life.

"I don't have to wear cleavage every day. I can wear clothes," Siragusa said during the stream, per Rolling Stone's report. "I can actually have friends again."

While streaming on Tuesday, Siragusa acknowledged that she had been dealing with "random visitors and cop calls," but that her relationship was currently "calm," BuzzFeed News reported.

"That's partly why I haven't been on," she said. "Just dealing with everything."

Siragusa began streaming cosplay content under the name Amouranth in 2016, according to an Insider report. In 2022, she was named the most-watched female streamer on Twitch.

Her ASMR videos on YouTube rack up hundreds of thousands of views. On OnlyFans, Siragusa has more than a million likes. In September, she told Insider that she earns around $1.5 million per month as an adult performer on the platform.

