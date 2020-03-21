What to Stream While Self-Isolating

Click here to read the full article.

The message to the general public right now is clear: stay at home.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Los Angeles has implemented a “safer at home” order, New York mandated that all non-essential businesses keep workers at home and countless public venues have been shut down around the world. Now more than ever, citizens are staying inside (or, at least they should be).

As those at home are looking for ways to stay entertained — and keep their minds off the myriad of stressers that comes with a pandemic — it’s an opportune time, at least, to catch up on movies and TV shows. And in 2020, the options for streaming go far beyond Netflix: from Hulu to Amazon Prime to Disney Plus, there are plenty of options for those following social-distancing guidelines.

Running out of TV shows to watch? Variety‘s chief TV critic Caroline Framke compiled a handy list of series to stream organized by short, medium and long marathons, so you can choose your own level of commitment. Not afraid of a little fictional horror? Deputy editor of Variety.com Meredith Woerner identified the best scary movies you can watch on Netflix. And if you’re looking for some great movies with LGBTQ characters and storylines, we’ve got suggestions for that too. (And if video games are more your speed, check out Variety senior news editor Alex Stedman’s list of what to play while in self-isolation.)

See all of Variety‘s lists of movie and TV shows to stream while self-isolating below.

Story continues

