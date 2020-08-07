What to stream this weekend: Seth Rogen's 'American Pickle,' Netflix dance comedy 'Work It'

Most theaters are still closed, but new streaming movies are coming to entertain you and your family during socially distanced times.

This weekend is chock-full of fresh flicks: It's a BOGO Seth Rogen situation with the comedian in dual roles for a new HBO Max comedy; director Amy Seimetz unleashes a contagion thriller unlike most; a teen dance movie arrives on Netflix (and it's not bad!); Val Kilmer fights the good fight in a crime drama; Colin Firth is a hunchback in the latest adaptation of a children's book favorite; and Liam Neeson heads to Italy in a father-son tale.

If that's not enough to get you online and watching movies, the smartphone-loving streaming service Quibi has resurrected an old property with "The Fugitive," an action thriller debuting new chapters daily that stars Boyd Holbrook as the innocent man on the lam and Kiefer Sutherland as the dogged cop in hot pursuit.

Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2020 (so far)

'She Dies Tomorrow': A freaky horror movie made more contagious thanks to COVID-19

Here's a rundown of new movies hitting streaming and on-demand platforms this week, for every cinematic taste:

View photos A strange circumstance leads to Ben Greenbaum (Seth Rogen) getting to know his great-grandfather Herschel (also Rogen) in "An American Pickle." More

If you're hankering for a kosher comedy: 'An American Pickle'

Rogen's bread-and-butter humor is fleeting in this film that centers on an Eastern European man (Rogen) who falls in a vat of pickle brine and wakes up 100 years later, when he meets his great-grandson (also Rogen). What could have been a really interesting fish-out-of-water tale is instead a quasi-social satire that lacks any real focus.

Where to watch: HBO Max

View photos Kate Lyn Sheil stars as a woman who believes her fate is upon her in "She Dies Tomorrow." More

If you're down for one heck of an existential crisis: 'She Dies Tomorrow'

Written and directed by Seimetz, the horror film – one of the most thought-provoking and haunting movies of the year – goes from fearful dread to absurdist comedy as it follows a woman (Kate Lyn Sheil) with an unshaking belief she's going to die tomorrow, and she "spreads" that doomsaying to others. A great flick given extra depth by COVID-19.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Fandango Now, Google Play

View photos Quinn (Sabrina Carpenter, right) gets a dance lesson from best friend Jasmine (Liza Koshy) in Netflix's "Work It." More

If you're yearning for a twerking pick-me-up: 'Work It'

Sabrina Carpenter stars as a brainy high school senior whose best chance to attend Duke involves starting her own winning dance team – even though she can't dance – in a teen comedy that leaves no underdog trope behind, but the central band of pop-and-locking misfits is crazy charming, even if way familiar.

Where to watch: Netflix

View photos The documentary "Howard" chronicles the life of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman (right), the creative mind behind songs from Disney classics “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast" and “The Little Mermaid” and the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” More

Story continues