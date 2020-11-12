What to stream this weekend: Netflix's holiday 'Jingle Jangle,' 'The Life Ahead' with Sophia Loren

New streaming movies are coming to entertain you and your family during socially distanced times.

This weekend, Netflix delivers its weekly holiday jam – this time an extremely diverse fantasy musical extravaganza – as well as a drama with Sophia Loren's first starring role in a decade, Hulu debuts a documentary about a famous activist teenager, David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie tackle a couple of fairy-tale icons and Alec Baldwin plays Malin Akerman's Mr. Miyagi in a female-centric action comedy.

If you're feeling the itch to get back to the movies in person, and there's a drive-in or it's safe enough to return to your local theater, the new horror comedy "Freaky" features a body swap between Vince Vaughn (as a serial killer) and Kathryn Newton (as a teen girl), plus Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan fall in love in the historical period romance "Ammonite."

But if you'd rather stick closer to home, here's a rundown of new movies hitting streaming and on-demand platforms this week, for every cinematic taste:

Former toy man Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) gets an unexpected visit from his granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) in the Netflix holiday musical "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey."

If you need a new holiday favorite: 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey'

Writer/director David E. Talbert's entertaining and big-hearted fantasy musical stars Forest Whitaker as a former famous toymaker who, years after a betrayal by an apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key), finds his mojo again thanks to his peculiar 10-year-old granddaughter (Madalen Mills). It's got a "Greatest Showman" vibe, the songs (including one by producer John Legend) are top notch and there are some familiar elements, but the flick feels fresh with its focus on Black inventors and young female ingenuity.

Where to watch: Netflix

Momo (Ibrahima Gueye) helps Madame Rosa (Sophia Loren) during one of her spells in "The Life Ahead."

If you're curious about what Sophia Loren's been up to: 'The Life Ahead'

The Oscar winner's last major live-action role came in 2009's "Nine," and she's back in award-worthy shape in this thoughtful Italian coming-of-age drama. Loren stars as Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who runs a daycare center out of her home. Ibrahima Gueye plays her newest charge, a 12-year-old Senegalese Muslim immigrant named Momo who tries to rob her. Both are stubborn but find a deep bond, as Rosa's health issues mean leaning on Momo for support.

Where to watch: Netflix

View photos "Jungleland" stars Charlie Hunnam (left) and Jack O’Connell as brothers who owe a dangerous crime boss and pick up an unexpected stranger traveling to a high-stakes bareknuckle boxing tournament. More

If you could use a boxing movie that's not a boxing movie: 'Jungleland'

Executive produced by Ridley Scott, the gritty drama centers on up-and-coming fighter Lion (Jack O'Connell) and his manager/hypeman brother Stan (Charlie Hunnam), who are trying to get out from under the thumb of a powerful crime boss (Johnathan Majors). To pay off a large debt, the siblings need to cross the country for a bare-knuckled competition in Nevada, transport a mysterious young woman (Jessica Barden) and work out a whole bunch of long-gestating issues and resentment along the way.

