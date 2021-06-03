What to stream this weekend: HBO Max's 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,' 'Undine'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read

While movie theaters are mostly back up and running for the summer season, new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family.

This weekend, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return for another round of horror shenanigans with the third "Conjuring" movie (and eighth in the franchise), yesteryear stars Mena Suvari and Stuart Townsend headline a true-life love story, and a German drama puts a modern spin on an old mermaid tale.

If you're planning to return to your local theater with your family, the animated adventure "Spirit Untamed" features a young girl befriending a wild mustang and boasts an impressive voice cast including Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal and Walton Goggins.

But if you'd rather stick closer to the couch, here's a rundown of new movies hitting streaming and on-demand platforms this weekend, for every cinematic taste:

Lorraine Warren (center, with Keith Arthur Bolden and Patrick Wilson) conducts a psychic investigation in the horror film &quot;The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.&quot;
If you need a horror movie to watch on HBO Max: 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'

More "X-Files" than "Exorcist," this "Conjuring" entry exits the haunted house for a supernatural thriller focusing on an infamous real-life 1981 case for paranormal investigators Ed (Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Farmiga). For the first time in U.S. court history, a murder suspect (Ruairi O'Connor) claims demon possession as a defense, and the movie makes up for a less-scary-than-usual bent by delving into the personal costs that come with the Warrens' supernatural side of life.

Where to watch: HBO Max and in theaters

Paula Beer stars as a historian whose love life becomes complicated because of an ancient myth in the German drama &quot;Undine.&quot;
If you enjoy modern fairy tales: 'Undine'

A European myth about a water nymph is intriguingly updated for this German romance starring the magnetic Paula Beer. Undine is a Berlin historian whose boyfriend (Jacob Matschenz) cheats on her, a betrayal that means she needs to kill him and return to her undersea existence. This destiny gets mighty complicated, though, when she meets and falls for a likable industrial diver (Franz Rogowski).

Where to watch: Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play and in theaters

Romantic drama &quot;Grace and Grit&quot; tells the real-life love story of philosopher Ken Wilber (Stuart Townsend) and his wife Treya (Mena Suvari).
If you're wondering what Stuart Townsend has been up to: 'Grace and Grit'

Townsend, who was a thing back in the 2000s, plays philosopher Ken Wilber, whose 1991 book about healing is adapted into this spiritually schmaltzy movie chronicling his love for wife Treya (Mena Suvari) and challenges because of her cancer diagnosis. It's a well-acted romantic drama but under direction from Sebastian Siegel feels akin to a home movie, which doesn't help connecting with the two main characters or their plight.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Vudu, Fandango Now and in theaters

&quot;Port Authority&quot; (May 28, theaters; June 1, VOD): After getting kicked out of his Pennsylvania home, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives in New York City and a fleeting encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to find her in the romantic drama.
If you want to celebrate Pride Month: 'Port Authority'

Writer/director Danielle Lessovitz's immersive drama stars Fionn Whitehead as Paul, a young man with anger issues kicked out of his Pennsylvania home. Arriving in the Manhattan transportation terminal, he's quickly enchanted by Wye (Leyna Bloom) from afar. They fall in love as Wye, a trans woman, introduces him to the ballroom dance scene, though he's torn between that relationship and his homeless shelter life with homophobic pals.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Vudu, Fandango Now and in theaters

Olga (Leila Sykes) has a drum-playing toy rabbit that detects the supernatural in the horror movie &quot;Caveat.&quot;
If you're in the mood for a mind-bending horror movie: 'Caveat'

The Irish mystery horror flick casts Ben Caplan as an amnesiac drifter needing cash who accepts a gig looking after his landlord's niece (Leila Sykes) for a few days on a remote island. That caveat? He's got to wear what amounts to a full-body leather leash that limits his movements. Things get stranger from there with a drum-playing toy rabbit (the movie's real star) that detects supernatural weirdness in a genuinely freaky movie that interestingly tackles memory loss.

Where to watch: Shudder

A handyman (Matt Mercer) has a heck of a day helping an odd old woman (Suzanne Voss) in the horror film &quot;Dementia Part II.&quot;
If you could use a midnight movie: 'Dementia Part II'

No need to watch 2005's completely unrelated "Dementia" to dive into this nutty black-and-white horror comedy. Matt Mercer (who writes and directs the indie film with Mike Testin) plays an ex-con handyman hired to help out an older lady (Suzanne Voss). Not seeming of sound mind, she gives him increasingly oddball tasks revealing disturbing secrets in an irreverent B-movie that's not to be taken too seriously.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play and in theaters

