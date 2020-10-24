What to stream this weekend: 'Borat 2,' Bill Murray's 'On the Rocks,' 'Rebecca' and 'The Witches'

New streaming movies are coming to entertain you and your family during socially distanced times.

This weekend is a bit of a star-studded affair: Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat is back and already stirring up trouble before the election; Bill Murray and Rashida Jones team up for a New York romp; Anne Hathaway breaks bad for a campy and creeptastic kid flick; and Armie Hammer and Lily James revamp an Alfred Hitchcock classic.

If that's not enough to get you online and watching movies, the virtual Austin Film Festival runs through Oct. 29 with featured highlights including the Winston Duke sci-fi drama "Nine Days"; the David Bowie biopic "Stardust"; and the wrestling documentary "Brothers of Destruction," which chronicles the legacy of WWE stars Kane and the Undertaker.

Review: Sacha Baron Cohen's silly, scattershot 'Borat 2' takes aim at Trump, COVID

'Rebecca': 5 ways Netflix film differs from Alfred Hitchcock's Oscar-winning 1940 classic

Here's a rundown of new movies hitting streaming and on-demand platforms this week, for every cinematic taste:

If you're not much of a Trump fan: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Kazakhstan's favorite fictional journalist is back as Baron Cohen dons many disguises – including an on-point President Donald Trump costume – to prank unsuspecting Americans (usually Republicans) in the sequel to the 2006 comedy hit. Directed by Jason Woliner, he hit-and-miss follow-up teams Borat up with his teen daughter (Maria Bakalova) to take on conservative conspiracy theories, misogny and COVID-19.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

If you've been missing Bill Murray: 'On the Rocks'

In Sofia Coppola's dramedy, the comedy legend stars as an art-dealing, sexist playboy father who convinces his beloved daughter (Rashida Jones) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) when evidence arises he might be cheating. Murray and Jones have great chemistry in scenes with heart and humor, though Murray's presence unfortunately overshadows her story.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

If your kids need a Halloween movie (and aren't ready for 'The Shining'): 'The Witches'

Even though she's played Catwoman, Hathaway seems to be auditioning to be the next Joker – with a weird accent that falls somewhere between Russian and Scottish – in this middling 1968-set adaptation of the Roald Dahl book narrated by Chris Rock. Jahzir Bruno stars as an Alabama boy who runs afoul of a coven of witches – including their leader, played by Hathaway in cartoonishly evil, scenery-chomping fashion.

Where to watch: HBO Max

If you want a spooky love story: 'Rebecca'

Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel spawned Hitchcock's Oscar-winning 1940 gothic drama and Ben Wheatley's lush new romance, the latter featuring Lily James as the new wife of a wealthy English gentleman (Hammer) who's so not over his first spouse. The plot twist is pretty decent if you're unfamiliar with the story and Kristin Scott Thomas (as the de Winters' chilly housekeeper) oozes awful attitude.

Where to watch: Netflix

