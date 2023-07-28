Stream Twisted Metal, Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, Suits and More for Just $2/Month With Peacock Student Discount

Attention all students! Sign up for Peacock‘s student subscription so your favorite on-screen friends can tag along during all your college adventures.

Peacock is offering students their best deal yet: $1.99/month for 12 months of Peacock Premium. Peacock subscriptions typically go for $5.99/month, so students do not want to miss out on this major discount.

How to Sign Up for the Peacock Deal

To claim the deal, go to Peacocktv.com/student and click the yellow “Get Started” button. You’ll be redirected to a new screen, where you’ll need to enter in some information to verify your student status, including the name of your school, your full name, your date of birth and a student email address. (Keep in mind, you must be 18 years or older to be eligible for this Peacock deal.)

Next, you’ll need to submit an image of a school-issued document that includes your full name, the name of your school and the date proving enrollment in the current term. Acceptable forms of verification include a school ID card with an expiration date, a class schedule or a tuition receipt.

Once you’ve been verified as a student in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at an accredited university, you’ll receive a single-use promo code. To redeem your unique promo code for Peacock Premium, click “Redeem Now” to be redirected to create a Peacock account. On the checkout page, enter your promo code in the “Have a promo code?” field to receive your discount. If you already have a Peacock account, you may use your unique promo code within your Account “Plans & Payments” page. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

What Other Plans Does Peacock Offer?

If you graduate or fail to follow another round of verification steps after your year is up, your plan will automatically roll over into the Peacock Premium plan at $5.99/month. If you want to upgrade to the Peacock Premium Plus plan to enjoy ad-free streaming, the ability to download titles for on-the-go viewing and access to your local NBC channel live, you can do so for just $11.99/month. Or, opt in for a full year with the Premium annual plan for $59.99/year, or the Premium Plus plan for $119.99/year.

What Is Available to Stream on Peacock?

When you sign up for Peacock using the student discount, you gain access to exclusive content such as Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, The Traitors, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, Bel-Air, The Best Man: Final Chapters, the upcoming John Wick prequel series and more. You can even stream popular movies such as Renfield, Cocaine Bear, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Knock at the Cabin, M3GAN (and its unrated cut!), Jordan Peele’s Nope, Tár, Warm Bodies, Violent Night, Ticket to Paradise, Bros and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Peacock is even the exclusive home to the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives, and you can also watch full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

