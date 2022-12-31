How to Stream ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus will once again ring in the new year in style, this time with co-host Dolly Parton. In 2021, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” found Cyrus celebrating with Pete Davidson, and this year Cyrus and Parton are in Miami, bringing viewers live performances and special guest appearances by “Saturday Night Live” cast members Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

Musical performances include FLETCHER, rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Grammy-nominee Sia.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It’s also produced by Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch (and where to stream) “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.”

What Time Does “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” Start?

The festivities begin at 10:30 p.m. ET and run until 12:30 a.m. ET.

Where Is “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” Airing on TV?

The show will air live on NBC.

Is “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” Streaming?

Yes! The entire event will be livestreamed on Peacock, so if you don’t have cable you’re in luck.

How to Watch Other New Year’s Eve Countdowns

The Times Square livestream will also be available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2022 and TimesSquareBall.net.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

Ryan Seacrest hosts with YouTube star Liza Koshy and country singer Jessie James Decker beginning at 8 pm. ET from both coasts. Performances include Duran Duran, j-hope, Jax, New Edition, Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Halle Bailey, Bailey Zimmerman, Lauren Spencer Smith, Wiz Khalifa, and Finneas.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

A sober Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host from Time Square with guests Jean Smart and Cheri Oteri, while Don Lemon will host from New Orleans. Scheduled performances include Usher, Kevin Hart, , Patti LaBelle, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, and Tenacious D (Jack Black and Kyle Gass). It starts at 8 pm. ET on CNN.

PBS New Year’s Eve special United In Song

“Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson and opera singer Renée Fleming, co-host the event, which will performances from Brett Young, Matt Doyle, Mandy Gonzalez, Natalie Grant and more with the American Pops Orchestra. It will air on PBS stations from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET on PBS and also stream on PBS.org and the PBS app.

A Toast to 2022! with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

“Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager anchor this special featuring interviews with Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton, Kenan Thompson, Christie Brinkley, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone and more, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Jimmie Allen and Elle King host with Rachel Smith of “Entertainment Tonight.” Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band are set to perform. It run from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Fox News’ All-American New Year

Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth will co-host live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. Country singer Brantley Gilbert and comedian Failla will both perform. Starts at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.