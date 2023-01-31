Stream a live conversation with journalist Bob Woodward, whose latest work has sparked a new Donald Trump lawsuit

TVO Today Live event “Truth and Trump: An evening with Bob Woodward” starts streaming February 1 on TVO Today, YouTube and the TVO Today mobile app

Toronto, ON, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, legendary journalist Bob Woodward appeared on stage in Toronto for a TVO Today Live event with Steve Paikin of The Agenda. The conversation focused on the disruptive impacts of Donald Trump’s presidency, the prospects for the MAGA movement in the U.S., Canada and worldwide, and Woodward’s new audiobook, The Trump Tapes.

His latest work is a compilation of 20 exclusive interviews with Trump, who has now launched a lawsuit against Woodward and his publisher, Simon & Schuster. Occurring just days before this turn of events, “Truth and Trump: An evening with Bob Woodward” provides excellent insight into Woodward’s journalistic process and the unprecedented access he had to the former president.

“This lawsuit against Bob Woodward highlights the importance of the conversations we are having at TVO Today Live,” says Steve Paikin, who hosts TVO Today Live and The Agenda. “Our conversation touched upon foundational issues of democracy and how journalists like Mr. Woodward navigate complicated political terrain. It’s a must-see event.”

Audiences everywhere can stream a recording starting tomorrow (February 1) on TVO Today, The Agenda’s YouTube channel and the TVO Today mobile app. TVO’s broadcast channel will also air it on February 2 at 9 pm ET.

TVO Today Live is an Ontario-based event series that convenes important discussions on the future of democracy. Guests include politicians, journalists and prominent public figures. This initiative is made possible through the support of The Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service.

Learn more about TVO Today Live at TVO.me/TVO-Today-Live and sign up for email updates to get the latest information.

