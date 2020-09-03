What to stream this Labor Day weekend: Disney+'s 'Mulan,' Netflix's 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things'

Many indoor theaters are still closed, but new streaming movies are coming to entertain you and your family during socially distanced times.

This Labor Day weekend, the live-action remake of an animated 1998 hit comes to Disney+; Netflix unleashes the latest mind-bending Charlie Kaufman drama and a Rachael Leigh Cook romantic comedy; "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams headlines a home-invasion-gone-wrong horror flick, and new documentaries focus on the final days of comedy genius Robin Williams and an accidental elderly secret agent of sorts.

If you're feeling the itch to get back to the movies in person, and there's a drive-in or it's safe enough to get back to your local theater, Christopher Nolan's new "Tenet" is out, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

'His brain was so compromised': Robin Williams' widow describes his 'devastating' final days in new doc

Who is Yifei Liu? Meet Disney's new 'Mulan'

But if you'd rather stick closer to home, here's a rundown of new movies hitting streaming and on-demand platforms this week, for every cinematic taste:

If you want to see a Disney remake done right: 'Mulan'

It's pretty easy to yell "Cash grab!" every time the Mouse House remakes one of its beloved animated films. But this version of "Mulan" – which offers more action, less singing – actually improves a great deal on the fantasy fable of a young Chinese woman (Yifei Liu) who takes the place of her ailing father (Tzi Ma) in the Imperial Army. Mulan is a butt-whupping warrior extraordinaire worth the emotional investment.

Where to watch: Disney+ (as a $30 premium add-on)

If you enjoy your entertainment on the existential side: 'I’m Thinking of Ending Things'

The very strange tale stars Jessie Buckley as a young woman reconsidering her relationship with a fairly new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) while driving through a snowstorm to visit his oddball parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis). Its meta-strangeness is let down by chatty ruminations on musical theater and movie reviews, as well as a predictable twist, though it does boast a wonderfully awkward family dinner.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you're in need of a cheesy romantic comedy: 'Love, Guaranteed'

"She's All That" fans unite! It's been years since her teen-movie days, yet Rachael Leigh Cook is still all that as a pro bono lawyer needing a cash influx, and she's hired by a charming bachelor (Damon Wayans Jr.) who wants to sue a dating app for its "guarantee" of love after 1,000 dates. The stars have the right chemistry, but unfortunately they're saddled with a forgettable, Hallmark Channel-ready plot.

Where to watch: Netflix

