How to Stream the Final Indiana Jones Film, Dial of Destiny

Soon it will be time to enjoy Indiana Jones’ truly final crusade from the comfort of your own home.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which opened in theaters on June 30 and grossed over $380 million at the global box office, now has a Disney+ release date. What’s more, the adventure movie is being accompanied by Timeless Heroes, a feature-length documentary directed by Laurent Bouzereau and exploring Harrison Ford’s casting in the iconic franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films.

How to Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Streaming

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Friday, Dec. 1. So, in order to join Indy on his final adventure (as well as check out the Timeless Heroes doc), you’ll have to subscribe to the streamer.

How to Watch 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Online — Streaming on Disney+

Disney+ offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options. If you sign up for Disney+, you can choose between the Basic plan (with ads) for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing, for $13.99 per month.

Disney+ offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re already subscribing or want to subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+. For $9.99/month, you can subscribe to the Duo Basic plan which bundles Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads). Or, opt for the Trio Basic plan which is $14.99/month and bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Now, if you want to avoid ad interruptions during Hulu and Disney+ programs, Disney offers the Trio Premium bundle for $24.99/month; that plan also offers downloadable titles for on-the-go watching. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

Disney+ is also home to other series and movies you might like, including The Little Mermaid, The Muppets Mayhem, Bluey, Goosebumps and Peter Pan & Wendy, plus scores of TV shows and films from the worlds of Star Wars (including Ahsoka, The Mandalorian and Andor), Marvel (Loki, She-Hulk), Disney (Encanto, Moana and Frozen), Pixar (Elemental, Turning Red and Lightyear) and National Geographic.

As a Disney Bundle subscriber, you also gain access to tons of original content from Hulu including Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Handmaid’s Tale and more. Hulu also streams shows like Abbott Elementary and 9-1-1 the day after they air, as well as offers a library filled with older titles like Killing Eve and How I Met Your Mother.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

Directed by James Mangold, the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise is (mostly) set in 1969, where Indy (Harrison Ford) is ready to retire when his estranged goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) comes back into his life and draws him into a race to find a mystical dial before Nazi scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). Dial of Destiny also stars Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore.

WATCH A TRAILER FOR TIMELESS HEROES: INDIANA JONES & HARRISON FORD:

