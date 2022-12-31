How to Stream CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

A year ago, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper did tequila shots as they ushered in 2022 on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live,” but this year the booze party is on hold. Cohen has promised he won’t be drinking, but that the annual countdown will still be “a blast,” and that they’ll be partying responsibly.

Cohen and Cooper will be back at Times Square beginning at 8 pm. ET on CNN, with guests Jean Smart and Cheri Oteri. Scheduled performances include Usher, Kevin Hart, Patti LaBelle, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, and Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass.

At 12:30am ET, Don Lemon will take over the broadcast live from New Orleans to ring in the New Year in the Central Time Zone.

Here’s everything you need to know about the New Year’s Eve special.

For a list of alternative NYE shows, keep reading.

What Time Does “CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live” Start?

“CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live” will begin on Dec. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET and end at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Where Is “CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live” Airing on TV?

You can watch the live broadcast of “CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live” on CNN

Where Is “CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live” Streaming?

You can stream the program if you subscribe to DirectTV or SlingTV, as well as Hulu with Live TV. If you pay for the cable channel, you can also stream it on CNN’s website.

How to Watch Other New Year’s Eve Countdowns

The Times Square livestream will also be available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, LiveStream.com/2022 and TimesSquareBall.net.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

Ryan Seacrest hosts with YouTube star Liza Koshy and country singer Jessie James Decker beginning at 8 pm. ET from both coasts. Performances include Duran Duran, j-hope, Jax, New Edition, Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Halle Bailey, Bailey Zimmerman, Lauren Spencer Smith, Wiz Khalifa, and Finneas.

PBS New Year’s Eve special United In Song

“Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson and opera singer Renée Fleming, co-host the event, which will performances from Brett Young, Matt Doyle, Mandy Gonzalez, Natalie Grant and more with the American Pops Orchestra. It will air on PBS stations from 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET on PBS and also stream on PBS.org and the PBS app.

A Toast to 2022! with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

“Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager anchor this special featuring interviews with Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton, Kenan Thompson, Christie Brinkley, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone and more, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Jimmie Allen and Elle King host with Rachel Smith of “Entertainment Tonight.” Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band are set to perform. It run from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Fox News’ All-American New Year

Fox & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth will co-host live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. Country singer Brantley Gilbert and comedian Failla will both perform. Starts at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton ring in the new year Live from Miami, with musical performances from Fletcher, Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia. Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman from “Saturday Night Live’ will also appear. It airs from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET on NBC and be live-streamed on Peacock.

