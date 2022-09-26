Service Stream (ASX:SSM) investors are sitting on a loss of 70% if they invested three years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM), who have seen the share price tank a massive 73% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Service Stream

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Service Stream saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Extraordinary items contributed to this situation. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Service Stream, it has a TSR of -70% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.0% in the twelve months, Service Stream shareholders did even worse, losing 14% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Service Stream .

Service Stream is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Edmonton Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. Markus Niemelainen, James Hamblin, Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway scored for the Oilers, who are 1-0 in exhibition action. David Rittich made 22 saves for the Jets (0-1). It didn’t take long for the Oilers to start the scoring as Niemelainen snuck in f

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Canada 'likely' to drop vaccine mandates, permitting unvaccinated athletes to play

    Unvaccinated professional athletes like MLB players could be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. The federal government is leaning toward dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada — ending random COVID-19 testing at airports — and making the use of the ArriveCan app optional by the end of this month, a senior government source told CBC News. While multiple sources said Ottawa is "likely" to drop these mandatory requirements by Se

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi