How to Stream 2021 NBA Playoffs

With an end to the NBA’s regular season, the league is amping up for its playoff games which will begin on Sat., May 22, in an anticipated postseason that will look a little more normal than the coronavirus-impacted games of the last few months.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are kicking off the tournament on Sat. afternoon at 11 a.m. PT followed by the Dallas Mavericks versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 1:30 p.m. PT, with plenty more on the way (see our NBA Playoff schedule below).

If you’re looking for answers on how to stream this years playoffs, we’ve got the rundown. A variety of streamers are covering the games live from ABC, ESPN, and TNT, meaning you’ll be sure to find a way to watch without cable. Here are the best places to stream the 2021 NBA playoffs, from ESPN+ to Sling TV, here’s our guide.

Saturday, May 22nd 2021

Time PT/ET

11:00 a.m./2:00 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

1:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

5:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m./10:30 p.m. Portland Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Sunday, May 23rd 2021

Time PT/ET

10:00 a.m./1:00 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

11:30 a.m./3:30 p.m. LA Lakers vs. the Phoenix Suns

4:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

6:30 p.m./9:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream TNT for the playoffs. While a regular subscription normally costs $35 a month, you can snag this special promo offer for$10 a month, or 35 cents a day. Plus, the live-streaming app service caters towards NBA fans with its Orange package, which offers access to TNT’s NBA studio and ESPN in addition to 30 more channels.

ESPN Plus is another solid good plan to screen all the important playoff games. At $5.99 a month, the streamer offers every live playoff game airing on ESPN and ABC. You’ll want to keep your subscription for the finals, as well, since the Western Conference finals will be televised exclusively on ESPN, and the NBA finals on ABC.

FuboTV is the most expensive option available at $64.99, but it’s one of the only all-in-one solutions to catching every second of the playoffs. The sports-focused streamer offers ESPN, TNT, NBC, and NBA TV available to stream on any device. This is best for big-time sports fanatics, who might be interested in the additional 100 channels that come with a subscription.

This is the way to go if you aren’t be able to catch the live games. Each playoff game will be made available for viewing within a few hours after each game is finished. But the kicker is that, unlike regular DVR provided by other streamers, NBA League Pass allows users to download the games to watch offline.

In addition to offering access to a handful of games in the earlier rounds of playoffs, NBA TV also offers around-the-clock analysis of what’s happening on-screen in real time. While other streamers may offer more live coverage, its $20 price tag pays off for viewers looking to return to the classics: the subscription service offers access to every single NBA Finals matchup from the last 20 years.

With access to ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, Youtube TV will have you covered with all the channels you’ll need for live coverage and analysis of the playoff games. And if the price is too steep, now’s the perfect time to go for their free one-month trial.

With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, you’ll have access to ABC, ESPN, and TNT to catch all the most important games. For $15 more dollars, you’ll get NBA TV for extra analysis of the games and players, in addition to their archive of every single Finals matchup game over the last 20 years.

If you aren’t interested in NBA TV, Hulu is a cheaper option for the three main channels you’ll need for the playoffs: ABC, ESPN, and TNT. And for existing Hulu subscribers, the shift to Plus entails a coveted shift to no commercials and increased access to their extensive library.

