How to stream 10 shows and movies for Black History Month

Stream our top ten shows and movies this Black History Month.

Black History Month was proposed in 1969 by a group of black Kent State University students, and it was first celebrated in 1970. Since then, February has been dedicated to acknowledging and honoring the many contributions Black Americans have made to our nation's history. This month is the perfect time to learn more about Black history and historical Black figures while also recognizing the struggles Black people still face today.

Supporting Black-owned businesses, educating your children on Black History and streaming shows and movies that were created by and feature Black people are great ways to celebrate Black History Month. Supporting the work of Black creatives helps them to tell their stories through their own eyes, which is essential in learning about Black history and culture.

From blockbuster hits like Nope and Moonlight to fan-favorite series like Atlanta and Abbott Elementary, here's where you can find shows and movies to stream this Black History Month.

How to stream 'Nope'

'Nope' is available to stream on Peacock.

Streaming on: Peacock

Nope is the third sci-fi thriller created by Jordan Peele that took the world by storm, following Oscar-winning Get Out and 2019's Us. Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, who play siblings that grew up on their family's horse ranch in the California desert. The siblings begin seeing signs of a UFO and embark on a bone-chilling journey to protect their ranch and its horses.

Stream Nope on Peacock

How to stream 'Atlanta'

'Atlanta' is available to stream on Hulu.

Streaming on: Hulu

Atlanta is an FX comedy series created by Donald Glover, known musically as Childish Gambino, that follows Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, played by Brian Tyree Henry, as he struggles to make it as a rapper in Atlanta, one of the top cities for rap music. Glover also stars in the series and plays Earn, Paper Boi's cousin and music manager. The show follows the duo and their friends Darius, played by LaKeith Stanfield, and Van, played by Zazie Beetz, and the struggles they face as young Black Americans. The series was created in 2016 and its fourth and final season aired last fall.

Stream Atlanta on Hulu

How to stream 'Abbott Elementary'

'Abbott Elementary' is available to stream on Hulu.

Streaming on: Hulu

After becoming an internet sensation and leaving her writing position at BuzzFeed, Quinta Brunson created the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary, which follows a group of elementary school teachers in an underfunded public school district in Philadelphia. The Golden Globe-winning series shows the problems teachers and Black children face in America's school system. Brunson also stars in the series along with Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti.

Stream Abbott Elementary on Hulu

How to stream 'Moonlight'

'Moonlight' is available to stream on Paramount+.

Streaming on: Paramount+

The 2016 film tells the story of a young Black boy in three stages of his life, as he struggles with his sexuality and the burden of being a poor kid in Miami with a drug-addicted mother and absent father. Written and directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight stars Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, André Holland and Janelle Monáe. The film won an Oscar for Best Picture in 2017.

Stream Moonlight on Paramount+

How to stream 'The 1619 Project'

'The 1619 Project' is available to stream on Hulu.

Streaming on: Hulu

The 1619 Project is a six-part docuseries that was just released last month. It's based on the New York Times essay and podcast series by Nikole Hannah-Jones, which won a Pullitzer Prize. The powerful series delves into America's history starting from 1619—the beginning of the American slave trade. Each episode follows a theme—Democracy, Race, Music, Capitalism, Fear and Justice, and highlights the struggles of Black Americans throughout the nation's history.

Stream The 1619 Project on Hulu

How to stream '13th'

'13th' is available to stream on Netflix.

Streaming on: Netflix

Directed by Ava DuVernay, 13th explores the history of racial injustice and mass incarceration in America, with the idea that African Americans are put in prison at disproportionately higher rates than those of other races. The 2016 documentary features various scholars, activists and politicians as they dive deeper into America's prison system.

Stream 13th on Netflix

How to stream 'The Harder They Fall'

'The Harder They Fall' is available to stream on Netflix.

Streaming on: Netflix

The Harder They Fall is a 2021 Western film directed by The Bullitts, which follows Nat Love, played by Jonathan Majors, as he attempts to seek revenge on his parents' murderer, Rufus Buck, played by Idris Elba, after he's released from prison. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Regina King. The Bullitts, Jay Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender produced the film.

Stream The Harder They Fall on Netflix

How to stream 'Malcolm X'

'Malcolm X' is available to stream on HBO Max.

Streaming on: HBO Max

This 1992 biographical drama follows the life and legacy of Black activist and Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X, who is played by Denzel Washington, leading up to his assassination in 1965. Malcolm X was directed by Spike Lee, who also stars in the film alongside Angela Bassett, Delroy Lindo and Giancarlo Esposito.

Stream Malcolm X on HBO Max

How to stream 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Judas and the Black Messiah' is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The 2021 film follows FBI agent Bill O'Neal, played by LaKeith Stanfield, as he infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gain information on Chairman Fred Hampton, played by Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Hampton. Shaka King directed the film and produced it alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Charles King and Will Berson. Dominique Thorne, Dominique Fishback and Jesse Plemons also star in the film.

Stream Judas and the Black Messiah on Amazon Prime Video

How to stream 'Insecure'

'Insecure' is available to stream on HBO Max.

Streaming on: HBO Max

Issa Rae created and starred in Insecure, which first aired in 2016. The comedy series highlights Black friendships and the struggles of Black young adults in Los Angeles. Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Kendrick Sampson also star in the hit show. Issa Rae earned three Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her role. The fifth and final season of Insecure aired in 2021.

Stream Insecure on HBO Max

