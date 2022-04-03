Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

  • Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    1/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash points during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    2/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash points during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    3/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Hawks head Coach Nate McMillan reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    4/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    Atlanta Hawks head Coach Nate McMillan reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    5/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots a 3-point basket over Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    6/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots a 3-point basket over Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) scores past Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    7/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) scores past Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) scores during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    8/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) scores during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • State Farm Arena is viewed before an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    9/9

    Streaking Hawks survive Durant's 55, hold off Nets 122-115

    State Farm Arena is viewed before an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash points during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Atlanta Hawks head Coach Nate McMillan reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots a 3-point basket over Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) scores past Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) scores during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
State Farm Arena is viewed before an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Hawks
    Atlanta Hawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Atlanta Hawks overcame Kevin Durant's career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Atlanta (41-37) moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference, a game ahead of Brooklyn (40-38) and Charlotte.

Young's 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 116-108 lead. Durant reached his career scoring high with his layup with 19 seconds remaining.

The Hawks, attempting to regain the late-season momentum which pushed them to the last year's Eastern Conference finals, have won 10 of 13.

Durant set another career high by making eight 3-pointers.

The Nets' second consecutive loss left them locked into the play-in tournament, eliminating their slim hopes of moving up to sixth in the conference.

Kyrie Irving had 31 points to complement Durant, but the Nets had no other scorer in double figures. Brooklyn had too little scoring support for its two leaders while missing two starters and another top backup.

Backup point guard Goran Dragic did not play after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols with COVID-19 symptoms. Coach Steve Nash said Dragic ''doesn't feel well.''

Only minutes before the game, Brooklyn's backcourt depth took another hit when starter Seth Curry was ruled out with a sore left ankle. The Nets also were without starting forward Bruce Brown, who Nash said has the flu.

Durant's 19 third-quarter points included back-to-back 3s late in the period, giving him the Nets' last 16 points.

Thanks to Durant, the Nets were down only 94-87 entering the final period after trailing by 15 points at halftime. Brooklyn trimmed Atlanta's lead to 95-90 on a 3-pointer by Irving before Atlanta answered with a 12-3 run to push its lead to 14 points.

Durant scored 13 of Brooklyn's first 18 points while sinking each of his first three 3-pointers. Durant and Irving scored 22 of the Nets' 30 first-period points and 38 of 50 in the first half, including 25 by Durant.

Atlanta relied on more balanced scored while taking the lead with a 14-0 run in the second period. Delon Wright sank two 3-pointers in the run. The Hawks closed the half with back-to-back 3s by Young and Danilo Gallinari to lead 65-50 at the break.

TIP-INS

Nets: Durant's previous high was 54 points for Oklahoma City on Jan. 17, 2014. His previous season high was 53 against the Knicks on March 13. ... The Hawks made 37 of 49 free throws, setting a season high for attempts by Brooklyn's opponents. The previous high was 38. ... Nash said he hopes Brown misses only one game. ... G David Duke Jr. and C Day'Ron Sharpe were recalled from G League Long Island.

Hawks: Young had 10 assists. ... Gallinari and De'Andre Hunter each had 15 points. ... G Lou Williams appeared in his 1,000th career game off the bench, extending his NBA record. Earlier this season, Williams passed Dell Curry's mark of 984 games played as a backup.

UP NEXT

Nets: Return home to play Houston on Tuesday.

Hawks: Visit Toronto on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Saskatchewan Rush fire head coach Jeff McComb

    The Saskatchewan Rush have fired head coach Jeff McComb, the National Lacrosse League team announced Saturday. The organization has relieved McComb of his duties effective immediately, according to a news release. Saskatchewan Rush general manager Derek Keenan and offensive coach Jimmy Quinlan will serve as associate head coaches until the end of the 2022 season. Defensive coach Jeremy Tallevi will continue as part of the coaching staff. "Thirty years in this league and this is by far the hardes

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Zegras, Ducks snap 11-game skid with 5-0 win over Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had th

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec