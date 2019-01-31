Streaking Flyers look to stay hot vs. Bruins

The Philadelphia Flyers will be searching for their sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

The Flyers won their fifth in a row with a 1-0 win on the road against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. After winning three straight before the All-Star break, the Flyers returned and defeated the Winnipeg Jets and then the Rangers.

It's unclear which goaltender will start against the Bruins - rookie Carter Hart or Anthony Stolarz, who earned the shutout against the Rangers with 38 saves.

"I kind of want to match his playing and his intensity out there," Stolarz told reporters about Hart. "He's so poised and so calm in the net that I'm just trying to take things from him and incorporate them into my game. When the goalies are going (well), the guys have confidence. We want to keep that going as a tandem here."

It was the second career shutout for Stolarz, who received just his 12th career start. Stolarz sat out last season following multiple knee surgeries.

The Flyers will now face a difficult decision to make the rest of the season between these two surging goaltenders.

''It felt great coming back,'' Stolarz told reporters. ''If I wasn't ready I wouldn't be back. ... Points are at a premium now, so we are going to want to go in every night, and we're going to have to play like it's a playoff game if we want to get back into (the race).''

Despite the five-game winning streak, the Flyers still remain 10 points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins suffered a frustrating 4-3 home loss to the Jets in a shootout on Tuesday.

Patrice Bergeron scored two goals while David Pastrnak scored one goal and contributed one assist for the Bruins. Brad Marchand added three assists.

But the Bruins appeared to be a bit out of sync while playing their first game in 10 days.

''We just had some breakdowns,'' Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters. ''You've got to be careful you don't beat yourself and I think there was a little bit of that tonight -- no disrespect to Winnipeg. They're one of the best teams in the National Hockey League, but I think some of it was self-inflicted and the good teams don't do that.''

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask missed the game against the Jets with a concussion and he's questionable for the upcoming game against the Flyers.

If Rask is unable to play, Jaroslav Halak will start once again.

"I don't think it's long term," Cassidy told the Boston Globe when referring to Rask. "It's day-to-day, it's his call ... If he's ready to go, he's going back in there."

Halak is 1-5-0 in his last six appearances and hasn't posted a victory since Jan. 3 against the Calgary Flames.

"No, during the break I just, I think everybody needed time off to get away from hockey," Halak told the Boston Globe. "Refresh, come back and be ready again. That's kind of my approach."

The Bruins led after two periods against the Jets and couldn't hold it, falling for just the second time in 20 games this season in that scenario.

--Field Level Media