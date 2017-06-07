Streaking Cubs pull away from Marlins for 10-2 win

Fans give Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta a standing ovation after he was pulled from the baseball game against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, Anthony Rizzo drove in four runs and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 10-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Arrieta (6-4) allowed two runs, struck out five and walked three in just his second win in the past month. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner retired 16 in a row over one stretch, showing signs of rounding into form after a bumpy start to the season.

Jason Heyward had three hits and two RBIs as the Cubs remained perfect since returning home after a winless six-game road trip. Kris Bryant reached four times, scored two runs and robbed Giancarlo Stanton of a hit with a diving stop on a grounder to third in the third.

J.T. Realmuto and JT Riddle each drove in a run for Miami, which had won seven of eight before it stumbled on consecutive windy nights in Chicago.

Jeff Locke (0-1) cruised into fifth inning with a 1-0 lead and retired the first two batters before everything fell apart for the Marlins in a hurry.

Jon Jay kept the inning alive with a walk, helped by two close calls with two strikes. Bryant then walked before Rizzo drove a 1-0 pitch to the first row of the bleachers in right for his 13th homer. Willson Contreras reached on an error on shortstop Riddle, and Heyward followed with a stinging RBI double for a 4-1 lead.

Chicago broke it open with six more in the seventh, highlighted by two-run doubles for Javier Baez and Jay.

Locke was long gone by then, having allowed four runs, three earned, and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked four in his second appearance after missing the start of his first season with Miami with left shoulder tendinitis.

Arrieta was pulled after Realmuto's leadoff double in the seventh. The right-hander improved to 3-0 in four home starts this season.

OH BABY

The Cubs activated closer Wade Davis from the paternity list and optioned RHP Dylan Floro to Triple-A Iowa. Davis and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their second child on Monday, a boy named Ty.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: CF Albert Almora Jr. bruised his right forearm when he ran into the wall while chasing a drive in batting practice. But he stayed in the lineup and went 1 for 4 with a walk.

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour was placed on the 10-day DL with a bone bruise on his left ankle. He got hurt running the bases Saturday. C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to take his spot on the roster. ... RHP Edinson Volquez (right ankle) threw a bullpen session and is on track to start Thursday against Pittsburgh. ''He's feeling better,'' manager Don Mattingly said. ''He gets another couple of days. We're comfortable he'll be close to 100 percent.'' Volquez got hurt in the first inning Saturday against Arizona, but stayed in and pitched the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history.

UP NEXT

RHPs Jose Urena of the Marlins and John Lackey of the Cubs pitch in the series finale Wednesday night. Urena (3-2, 3.80 ERA) is 2-0 in his last three starts despite an 8.16 ERA in that stretch. Lackey (4-5, 4.90 ERA) is looking for his first win since May 16 against Cincinnati.

