Streak-snapping Sporting KC collects first MLS road victory of season in Nashville
Sporting Kansas City scored its first road victory of the 2022 Major League Soccer season on Sunday, beating host Nashville 2-1.
Sporting (4-9-4) got its goals from Felipe Hernandez in the 41st minute and Graham Zusi in the 51st. The visitors from Kansas City then withstood a relentless second-half surge from Nashville, which saw its 25-game home unbeaten streak come to an end.
This story will be updated.