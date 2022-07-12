Streak of severe storms produces 11 tornadoes on the Prairies in 5 days

Now that the Prairies finally have a minute to let the dust settle from all of the severe weather as of late, we can now begin to quantify the number of tornadoes that occurred during the prolonged period of storm activity in the last week.

A recap of the storms and confirmed tornadoes thus far, below.

11 CONFIRMED TORNADOES IN SEVERAL DAYS ACROSS THE PRAIRIES

The last several days, including on the weekend, saw the Prairies get swamped with severe storm and tornado threats, lasting from July 5-10.

Not every day with a tornado threat panned out, but four out of the five days featuring a risk produced twisters.

Tuesday, July 5: Five tornadoes rated as EF-0

Thursday, July 7: One tornado near Bergen, Alta. (homes and trees damaged)

Friday, July 8: Four tornadoes (three in Paynton, Sask., from the same storm; one in Blaine Lake, Sask., some damage to a farm yard)

Saturday, July 9: One tornado near Argyle, Man.

Confirmed tornadoes kicked off in Alberta and Saskatchewan on Tuesday, with storms also bringing golf ball- and hen egg-sized hail.

A total of five confirmed tornadoes hit the region on July 5, hitting areas stretching from Madison, Sask. to Alliance, Alta.

While there weren't any reports of tornado damage from the region, one storm in Alliance was certainly impressive.

The Weather Network’s Kyle Brittain followed the storm as it reached its peak. Brittain documented the storm’s photogenic structure and resulting hail that covered the region.

On Thursday, severe thunderstorms developed over central and southern Alberta and persisted through the evening, producing at least one confirmed tornado, large hail, strong wind gusts and localized flooding.

Bergen Alberta damage - Kyle Brittain - July7

(Kyle Brittain/The Weather Network)

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) received the first report of a tornado near Bergen around 2:32 p.m. MDT and the last report near Shantz around 3:10 p.m. MDT, as the thunderstorm moved to the east. Damage to at least four houses and many downed trees were reported as a result of this tornado.

As the funnel cloud developed into a tornado, Brittain was livestreaming the event with his colleagues at The Weather Network in the studio.

Police officials said one person suffered minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt as a result of these storms.

On Friday, a round of severe thunderstorms fired up along the North Saskatchewan River, spawning multiple tornadoes that were confirmed by storm spotters in the area.

July8Tornadoes

A 11th tornado was verified by ECCC on Monday. This time it occurred in Manitoba on Saturday.

On the evening of Saturday, July 9, a severe thunderstorm moved through parts of southern Manitoba. ECCC received a report of a brief tornado near Argyle. The agency gave it a preliminary EF-0 rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

The break from the severe weather threat will be short-lived for some, as the potential returns to areas west and north of Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday.

With files from The Weather Network digital writers, and Matthew Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.