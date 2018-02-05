The streak continues: Alabama and New England haven't won titles in same season
We should have known that New England wasn’t going to win Sunday night’s Super Bowl LII the moment that Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa completed an overtime TD pass to DeVonta Smith to win the College Football Playoff.
New England’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles continues the improbable and coincidental streak between the Patriots and the Crimson Tide. While Bill Belichick and Nick Saban may be good friends, they have not won a championship in the same season since Saban’s been at Alabama.
Both coaches were champions in 2003, when New England got its second Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Belichick and Saban won his first championship at LSU. Since then, the two coaches haven’t overlapped.
Here’s how the years have gone since Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007.
2007 (No titles): Alabama wins Independence Bowl, New England loses to the New York Giants in Super Bowl
2008 (No titles): Alabama loses Sugar Bowl, New England misses playoffs
2009 (Tide title): Alabama wins BCS Championship Game over Texas, New England loses to the Baltimore Ravens in Wild Card Round
2010 (No titles): Alabama wins Capital One Bowl, New England loses to the New York Jets in Divisional Round
2011 (Tide title): Alabama wins BCS Championship Game over LSU, New England loses to the New York Giants in Super Bowl
2012 (Tide title): Alabama wins BCS Championship Game over Notre Dame, New England loses to the Baltimore Ravens in AFC Championship
2013 (No titles): Alabama loses Sugar Bowl, New England loses to the Denver Broncos in AFC Championship
2014 (Patriots title): Alabama loses College Football Playoff semifinal to Ohio State, New England beats Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl
2015 (Tide title): Alabama wins College Football Playoff over Clemson, New England loses to the Denver Broncos in AFC Championship
2016 (Patriots title): Alabama loses College Football Playoff National Championship Game to Clemson, New England beats Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl
2017 (Tide title): Alabama wins College Football Playoff over Georgia, New England loses to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl
