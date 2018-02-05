The streak continues: Alabama and New England haven't won titles in same season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban poses next to the NCAA college football championship trophy at a press conference in Atlanta, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the NCAA college football playoff championship game on Monday night. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

We should have known that New England wasn’t going to win Sunday night’s Super Bowl LII the moment that Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa completed an overtime TD pass to DeVonta Smith to win the College Football Playoff.

New England’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles continues the improbable and coincidental streak between the Patriots and the Crimson Tide. While Bill Belichick and Nick Saban may be good friends, they have not won a championship in the same season since Saban’s been at Alabama.

Both coaches were champions in 2003, when New England got its second Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Belichick and Saban won his first championship at LSU. Since then, the two coaches haven’t overlapped.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) More

Here’s how the years have gone since Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007.

2007 (No titles): Alabama wins Independence Bowl, New England loses to the New York Giants in Super Bowl

2008 (No titles): Alabama loses Sugar Bowl, New England misses playoffs

2009 (Tide title): Alabama wins BCS Championship Game over Texas, New England loses to the Baltimore Ravens in Wild Card Round