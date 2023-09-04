The Strays' Ashley Madekwe welcomes baby boy with co-star

Jerod Harris - Getty Images

The Strays' Ashley Madekwe has welcomed a baby boy with her husband and former co-star Iddo Goldberg.

Madekwe and Goldberg previously starred together in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, while they also worked alongside one another on the TV series Salem. They have been married since 2012 and have now welcomed their first child together – a baby boy.

Madekwe shared an Instagram photo of herself still pregnant, holding her belly. In the caption, she wrote: "I loved holding him inside my body and I already miss it… But now he is here and to actually hold him in my arms is pure bliss. There’s nothing like it."

Several of Madekwe's famous pals took to the comments to celebrate the good news, with Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel writing: "Awww Congratulations to you both! So sweet."

Chiara Ferragni wrote "Congrats darling", while producer Jeff King and singer Shola Ama also left comments expressing their joy at the couple's good news.

This has been proven to be a good year for Madekwe, who found success earlier this year in Nathaniel Martello-White's movie The Strays. The film is an intriguing one with a complex ending that doesn't provide traditional, clear-cut answers.

This was one of the things that appealed to Madekwe, she revealed in an interview with Digital Spy earlier this year.

On what she hoped the film would accomplish, she said: "I want it to spark conversation. I want to open a dialogue about those issues about colourism and race, classism in this country, microaggressions, identity, code-switching.

"I think it will spark conversation and Nathaniel was really smart in that those themes are central to the film but they're not questions that he's trying to answer."

The Strays is available to watch now on Netflix.

