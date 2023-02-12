Strawther, Timme rally No. 16 Gonzaga to 88-81 win over BYU

  • Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) celebrates his basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against BYU, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) celebrates his basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against BYU, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots while defended by BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots while defended by BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) shoots while defended by BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) shoots while defended by BYU guard Dallin Hall (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Gonzaga players celebrate during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against BYU, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Gonzaga players celebrate during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against BYU, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • BYU forward Fousseyni Traore, back, fouls Gonzaga forward Drew Timme during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    BYU forward Fousseyni Traore, back, fouls Gonzaga forward Drew Timme during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • BYU guard Rudi Williams (3) shoots while defended by Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    BYU guard Rudi Williams (3) shoots while defended by Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • BYU guard Rudi Williams (3) shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    BYU guard Rudi Williams (3) shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • BYU forward Fousseyni Traore dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    BYU forward Fousseyni Traore dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-81. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, and No. 16 Gonzaga rallied to beat BYU 88-81 on Saturday night.

Drew Timme added 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-5, 10-2 West Coast Conference).

After trailing 71-68 with 4:09 to play, Gonzaga made 3s on three straight possessions to climb past the Cougars. Strawther knocked down back-to-back 3s before finding Nasir Bolton for another one to put Gonzaga ahead 77-73 with 2:21 left.

Gonzaga had shot just 3 of 14 behind the arc before unleashing the flurry of 3s in the final few minutes that gave them their seventh straight win over BYU.

For the second time this season, the Cougars held a late lead over Gonzaga only to see the Bulldogs roar back.

It was the final scheduled matchup between the Zags and Cougars, with BYU leaving for the Big 12 next season. Gonzaga is 25-7 against the Cougars in West Coast Conference play, with the chance of another meeting next month at the league tournament in Las Vegas.

Spencer Johnson and Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 17 points apiece, but BYU (16-12, 6-7) lost for the fifth time in its past seven games.

Gonzaga held a slim lead for nearly the entire first half, but a 3 from Noah Waterman with 25 seconds left gave the Cougars their first lead, 37-34, going into halftime.

BYU led by a basket with 3:40 remaining but couldn’t keep up down the stretch as Gonzaga came from behind to complete the season sweep.

BIG PICTURE

BYU has dropped two straight and fallen into the middle of the WCC pack.

Gonzaga is a game behind first-place Saint Mary's in the WCC and will have the opportunity to even the season series Feb. 18 when it hosts the Gaels.

UP NEXT

BYU hosts Santa Clara on Thursday.

Gonzaga visits Loyola-Marymount on Thursday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

