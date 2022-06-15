A strawberry supermoon peaked Tuesday night. See stunning photos from around the world

A stunning, strawberry supermoon filled skies around the world this week.

This year's strawberry moon peaked Tuesday night and remained full through early Wednesday morning. It rose with a spectacular golden hue above horizons from New York to Beijing, marking the second supermoon of the year.

A strawberry moon refers the full moon for the month of June. In 2022, June's strawberry moon qualified as a supermoon because it occurred while the moon's orbit was especially close to the Earth – giving an appearance of an even larger and brighter full moon.

According to NASA, supermoons appear about 30% brighter and 17% bigger than the faintest moon of the year. We only see three or four supermoons each year, and the strawberry moon marked the lowest full moon of 2022.

Strawberry Moon 2022: A strawberry supermoon will illuminate skies this week. Here's what to know.

Despite its name, a strawberry moon is not red or pink in color. The moon's name comes from Native American Algonquin tribes inhabiting the northeastern U.S. – along with the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples – who have used the strawberry moon to mark the time for gathering June strawberries, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Here are some pictures of this year's strawberry supermoon.

The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The full moon rises behind buildings in the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Roof decorations on the corner tower at the Forbidden City depicting sacred beasts are silhouetted against a supermoon, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Beijing. The moon reach its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Sculptures of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral are silhouetted on the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The full moon rises over the cross of St. Joseph Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. . (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)

A seagull is silhouetted against a supermoon, in Rome, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the "Strawberry Moon" because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Contributing: Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stunning photos of June's strawberry supermoon from around the world