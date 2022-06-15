A strawberry supermoon peaked Tuesday night. See stunning photos from around the world
Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A stunning, strawberry supermoon filled skies around the world this week.
This year's strawberry moon peaked Tuesday night and remained full through early Wednesday morning. It rose with a spectacular golden hue above horizons from New York to Beijing, marking the second supermoon of the year.
A strawberry moon refers the full moon for the month of June. In 2022, June's strawberry moon qualified as a supermoon because it occurred while the moon's orbit was especially close to the Earth – giving an appearance of an even larger and brighter full moon.
According to NASA, supermoons appear about 30% brighter and 17% bigger than the faintest moon of the year. We only see three or four supermoons each year, and the strawberry moon marked the lowest full moon of 2022.
Despite its name, a strawberry moon is not red or pink in color. The moon's name comes from Native American Algonquin tribes inhabiting the northeastern U.S. – along with the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples – who have used the strawberry moon to mark the time for gathering June strawberries, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Here are some pictures of this year's strawberry supermoon.
