Strawberry punnets are getting smaller as shrinkflation hits fruit, farmer claims

Supermarkets are facing claims that they are shrinking strawberry punnets in order to manage rapidly rising costs.

A leading British strawberry grower has claimed that shops have threatened to cut orders and argued that many are intentionally reducing pack sizes to avoid hitting shoppers with price rises.

Annabel Makin-Jones, a Yorkshire-based farmer whose strawberries have been stocked in Ocado, Booths and Harrods, said supermarkets have threatened to take fewer strawberries than initially agreed due to their own higher costs.

Ms Makin-Jones, the founder of Annabel's Deliciously British, said: “What they do is they make the pack size smaller because they don't want to break a price barrier, or they'll start selling strawberries at two packs for £4.50 when actually a bigger pack [with the same volume] would have been £4.

“The customer would think they're getting more for their money but they're not.”

Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket, is currently selling its higher-end “Finest” strawberries in 227g packs that cost £2.50. These punnets cost the same as 300g packs stocked by the supermarket last year.

It leaves the supermarket open to accusations of so-called “shrinkflation”, where companies make products smaller while keeping the price the same.

Shrinkflation has become widespread as inflation has surged, with supermarkets and food manufacturers reluctant to pass on large price increases to customers as their own costs rise.

Cadbury recently reduced the size of the Dairy Milk Big Share buttons bags from 240g to 184.8g – a 23pc difference. The company blamed “significantly increased production costs,” which “means our products are much more expensive to make.”

Magnum ice creams has also reduced the number of ice creams sold in its multipacks from four to three despite the price remaining the same.

British shoppers buy around 87,000 tonnes of homegrown strawberries each year, with the UK season officially beginning on May 1.

Industry experts said there was a seasonal difference in pack sizes, with larger punnets coming back into stock once the British growing season starts.

Other retailers including Sainsbury's and Waitrose are not currently stocking their larger packs online.

However, Ms Makin-Jones accused the supermarket sector of using smaller punnets to squeeze farmers in price negotiations.

She said: “Shops definitely don't want to be paying growers more.”

Ms Makin-Jones said her business needed to be paid around 13pc more than last year in order to meet rising costs.

Farmers across the UK have complained of tough negotiations with supermarkets on prices after the cost of living crisis sparks an intense price war in the sector.

Sainsbury's said the larger strawberry pack was a “special purchase” item when there was a surplus of fruit at growers, while Waitrose said its larger punnets were also available when more fruit was in season.

A spokesman for Waitrose said: “We offer bigger pack sizes when we reach the height of the strawberry season – and we haven't changed our approach this year. It's our intention to offer a bigger pack in the summer.”

Tesco declined to comment.

Tesco last week announced it was lowering the price of a pint of milk to 90p in the first price cut in three years. The move prompted its five nearest competitors to follow with their own cut to price match Tesco.