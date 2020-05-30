Strawberry Moon: When to see June's spectacular full moon

From Country Living

A spectacular Strawberry full moon (also known as the Rose Moon) will light up the sky on Friday 5th June 2020 — and you certainly don't want to miss it.

This year has seen some incredible celestial events already, from March's full Worm Moon to the beautiful Pink Moon in April, and a shining Blue Flower Moon in May.

When can we see June's Strawberry Moon?

"The actual moment of the full moon phase will happen a little after 8pm at night, and in the UK we'll have to wait a little longer for the moon to rise above the horizon toward the south-east," Edward Bloomer, Planetarium Astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich tells Country Living.

"Unfortunately, for the following week or so the best time to view the moon will be at rather inconveniently-late times (or early, strictly speaking). If you're willing to persevere, the Moon, Saturn, and Jupiter will be very close together in the sky in the early hours of the morning of the ninth June. An interesting near-conjunction!"

What is a Strawberry Moon?

According to Time and Date, June's full moon got its name as it's the month when wild strawberries begin to ripen. It marks the beginning of the summer months and is also known as the Hot Moon.

"Around every 20 years, the Strawberry Moon coincides with the summer solstice, which is either on June 20, 21, or 22," says the team at Time and Date. This year, summer solstice falls on Sunday 21st June (which you can also livestream from Stonehenge).

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon will be July's 'Hay Moon', or 'Buck Moon', again on the fifth of the month.

