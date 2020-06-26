Strawberry Ice Succulents Have Rosy Edges That Give Them a Summery Touch

Photo credit: Instagram @1am_succulents; @succulent_setter

Doesn’t it seem like every other day there is another succulent you’ve never heard of, but now you need to have? Sorry, but it’s happening again right now. Echeveria “Strawberry Ice” succulents are cute, dainty, and have a touch of pink color.

Echeverias are among the most popular succulents. They have a rosette shape with plump leaves, and colors can vary. While most succulents are naturally different shades of green, they can also come in other fun hues. With the Strawberry Ice variety, they’re mostly green with just the edge of the leaves pink.

You can grow Echeveria succulents indoors or outdoors — just be careful not to overwater them. They like a lot of sun, which also impacts the color, so you’ll want to make sure it gets plenty of sunlight during the day.

Etsy shop 1 am Succulents is selling the Strawberry Ice succulents for $14.99. The plants are sent bare-rooted, so hopefully you have a tiny pot with some soil to give it them a nice home. All of the shop’s reviews are near-perfect, with people noting the plants are of great quality.

We know that your plant collection might be getting a little out of hand (ours too), but what are we supposed to do when we discover an adorable pink succulent?

