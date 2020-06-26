Strawberry Ice Succulents Have Rosy Edges That Give Them a Summery Touch
Doesn’t it seem like every other day there is another succulent you’ve never heard of, but now you need to have? Sorry, but it’s happening again right now. Echeveria “Strawberry Ice” succulents are cute, dainty, and have a touch of pink color.
Echeverias are among the most popular succulents. They have a rosette shape with plump leaves, and colors can vary. While most succulents are naturally different shades of green, they can also come in other fun hues. With the Strawberry Ice variety, they’re mostly green with just the edge of the leaves pink.
You can grow Echeveria succulents indoors or outdoors — just be careful not to overwater them. They like a lot of sun, which also impacts the color, so you’ll want to make sure it gets plenty of sunlight during the day.
【コロナに負けるな無制限セット】⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀その7 ストロベリーアイス ⠀ ⠀名前つけた人はすごい。確かにアイス感がある・・・！ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🌵エケベリア『ストロベリーアイス』⠀ ⠀ @lier_papa @lier_succulent ⠀ 『コロナに負けるな無制限セット』⠀ 2020/06/07(Sun.)到着⠀ ⠀ #ベンケイソウ科 #エケベリア属⠀ #ストロベリーアイス #Echeveria #strawberryice #ベンケイソウ #エケベリア #コロナに負けるな無制限セット⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 👖🥾👖🥾👖🥾👖🥾👖🥾👖🥾⠀ Instagram 別アカウント⠀ @nikoish_setter⠀ 👖🥾👖🥾👖🥾👖🥾👖🥾👖🥾 ⠀ 多肉植物好きな人は革や靴、デニムも好きだと思う。変化する良さ、使い込む良さ、発信してます。よかったらフォローお願いします。⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🌵 #succulent #多肉植物 #多肉植物修行中 #多肉植物初心者 #教えて詳しい人 #多肉植物のある暮らし #多肉植物好きな人と繋がりたい #多肉植物好き #多肉植物のある生活 #タニラー #たにらー #タニラーさんと繋がりたい #タニラー見習い #長生きしてね
A post shared by Shintaro Nikoishi (@succulent_setter) on Jun 12, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT
Etsy shop 1 am Succulents is selling the Strawberry Ice succulents for $14.99. The plants are sent bare-rooted, so hopefully you have a tiny pot with some soil to give it them a nice home. All of the shop’s reviews are near-perfect, with people noting the plants are of great quality.
We know that your plant collection might be getting a little out of hand (ours too), but what are we supposed to do when we discover an adorable pink succulent?
Read More:
This Rare Succulent Changes Into a Bright Pink Color
These Succulents Look Like Adorable Little Bunny Ears
You’ve Never Seen More Colorful Air Plants Than These
Follow BestProducts.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!
You Might Also Like