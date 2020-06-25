Have Strawberry and Grapefruit? Then Make this Tequila Drink

Courtesy Mike Pando

Thank you Espolòn® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “The Paloma is one of my favorite cocktails of all time, so a riff on that with strawberries was a slam dunk! ”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When would you serve this drink? “I think this drink would be a true dream for a backyard barbecue or any event out in the sun! ”

What music would you pair it with? “If I was serving up some Dos Fresas, I would be pumping Bad Bunny. Whether you’re looking to keep it super chill or take it to the next level, my man has got the jams for you.”

Dos Fresas Cocktail

By Mike Pando

INGREDIENTS

2 parts Espolòn® Blanco Tequila (Order on Drizly)

2 Strawberries

1 part Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

1 pinch Salt

1 part Lime juice

1 part Grapefruit juice

Soda water

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Lime wheel

DIRECTIONS

Muddle the strawberries, simple syrup and salt in a shaker. Then add the rest of the ingredients, except the soda water, and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a lime wheel.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.