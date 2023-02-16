Strawberry Fields REIT to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange American

Strawberry Fields REIT
·2 min read
Strawberry Fields REIT

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / (OTCQX:STRW) - Strawberry Fields REIT (the "Company"), owner/lessor of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., announced today it will officially begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange American ("NYSE American") on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol of "STRW".

The Company started trading on the OTCQX Marketplace in September 2022, a goal that was set at the Company's inception. "My partners and I aspired to be listed on a national exchange when we laid the groundwork for the Company. We have invested significant time and energy to build our company and attribute our dedication and hard work to reaching this milestone," noted Company Chairman & CEO Moishe Gubin.

The Company's genesis began in 2004, with its predecessors spending a decade assembling a portfolio of 33 skilled nursing facilities in Indiana and Illinois. The expansion continued, with growth in asset classes, regional footprint, and number of locations. Today, the Company has 86 facilities in nine states. Adhering to its investment guidelines, the Company anticipates having continued, controlled growth in its current regions, and expansion to new states.

"Beginning to trade on the OTCQX was the perfect way to enter the public markets. We are thrilled to move trading to the NYSE American and are confident it will serve to enhance our ability to grow our portfolio in service to a maturing U.S. population. We would like to thank the OTCQX for providing us entry to the public markets, and to the NYSE American for inviting us to up-list on their exchange," added Gubin.

Strawberry Fields REIT currently owns and leases properties in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Media Contact

Pam Flores
pamflo@ameritech.net
773/218-9260

SOURCE: Strawberry Fields REIT



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739752/Strawberry-Fields-REIT-to-Begin-Trading-on-the-New-York-Stock-Exchange-American

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Given their solid cash flows and high yields, these three dividend stocks could increase your monthly passive income. The post Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Stocks Are on Sale

    There’s no sense in trying to time the market. Here are two top growth stocks trading at must-buy prices right now. The post Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Stocks Are on Sale appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • My Take: The Best All-Round Canadian Stock to Buy Right Now

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) could be the best Canadian stock to own for the long term at these levels. The post My Take: The Best All-Round Canadian Stock to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The prediction war between stock market bulls and bears is reaching a feverish pitch. Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and 5 others see US equities heading.

    Here's where Jeremy Siegel, Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham and 4 others see stock prices heading in a face-off between market bulls and bears.

  • Shopify's revenue forecast fails to impress, shares fall

    (Reuters) -Shopify Inc on Wednesday forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter despite price hikes and new product launches, signaling that macroeconomic challenges were weighing on its merchants' online businesses. U.S-listed shares of Shopify, which started 2022 as the most valuable Canadian company before losing three-quarters of its value, fell about 11% in extended trading, even after holiday-quarter results surpassed estimates. "Our perspectives on outlook assume that inflation remains elevated, pushing consumers to discounted and non-discretionary purchases," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said on the earnings call.

  • A mysterious trader known as '50 Cent' may have bet millions that volatility in the stock market will explode

    An anonymous trader purchased VIX options worth at least $7 million - betting the stock market is heading into heavy turbulence.

  • Adani reportedly abandons plans for an $850 million coal plant buyout, as the conglomerate still reels from a stock-market rout sparked by Hindenburg

    This comes in the wake of US short seller Hindenburg Research's report that triggered a rout in Adani Group stocks.

  • Putin has given oil a new lease of life – we’d be mad not to take advantage

    It's a cliche, I know, but “stick to your knitting” has long been the best piece of advice you can give to the chief executive who, bored with the dreary old business of doing what he's good at, dreams of taking his company into exciting and politically favoured pastures new.

  • US stocks fall as investors digest new inflation data and Fed comments on more rate hikes ahead

    Wholesale inflation joined this week's CPI report in spooking investors about the sluggish pace of price declines.

  • Higher rates more than offset home price drop to worsen affordability: report

    TORONTO — A new report says that while home prices are down compared with last year, higher mortgage rates mean affordability hasn't improved for Canadians. The report by Ratehub.ca says in nine of the 10 major cities it reviewed, Canadians need a higher annual income compared with January 2022 to qualify for a mortgage for an average priced home. Victoria saw the largest increase in annual income required at $169,250, up from $143,750 a year earlier. That's even as the average home price in the

  • The Best TSX Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great long-term play to stash at the core of your growth portfolio with an extra $1,000 this February. The post The Best TSX Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Barrick eyes Nevada Gold Mines as Newmont ramps up deal pressure

    (Reuters) -Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, would be open to taking over Newmont's stake in its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, CEO Mark Bristow said on Wednesday, after Newmont's $16.9 billion bid for Newcrest ramped up pressure on gold miners to do deals. Bristow though distanced himself from rival Newmont's M&A push on Wednesday and highlighted Barrick's plan to grow through exploration rather than acquisitions. Shares of Barrick Gold were trading 4% down at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

  • Ratings agency sees fresh inflation risk in Hungary and Poland

    A nascent trend for some services companies in Poland and Hungary to bump up their charges in line with broader rising prices could be a pointer to higher and more durable inflation rates, a credit rating agency executive has warned. Telecoms firm Orange Polska said on Thursday it was "strongly considering" triggering inflation clauses in new and renewed contracts, after Deutsche Telekom's Hungarian unit matched last year's 14.5% inflation rate across its consumer services contracts. "This is something we have to follow," Federico Barriga Salazar, a director at Fitch Ratings, told Reuters on Thursday.

  • Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.50

    Rogers Communications Inc.'s ( TSE:RCI.B ) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.50 per share on 3rd of April...

  • Cenovus CEO Pourbaix to step down, become executive chair; Jon McKenzie to be new CEO

    CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. chief executive Alex Pourbaix will step down from his CEO role later this year to devote more time to his evolving role as an outspoken champion of Canada's oilsands industry and its decarbonization ambitions. The Calgary-based energy company said Thursday that Pourbaix, who has led Cenovus since November of 2017, will become executive chair, while chief operating officer Jon McKenzie will become CEO in a transition that will take place after the company's annual me

  • We just got a fresh sign that Biden's plan to give millions of student-loan borrowers who fell behind on payments a shot at debt relief is working

    The New York Fed found that $34 billion in delinquent student loans have so far been marked as current thanks to Biden's "Fresh Start" plan.

  • Protesters in Beirut smash banks as Lebanese pound spirals

    Angry protesters in Lebanon Thursday smashed windows and set tires on fire outside two of the country's biggest banks in the capital city, as the value of the local currency hit a new low and poverty deepens. Over three quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million has been plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound lost about 97% of its value against the dollar. Lebanon's struggling banks, which have restricted cash withdrawals since late 2019, were shuttered for a tenth day on Thursday in what they call an “open-ended strike”, following a court case that ruled in favor of a Lebanese depositor demanding their trapped savings.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • Exclusive-SoftBank's Arm China profit drops over 90% in 2022 -document

    Chip technology firm Arm China suffered a 90% drop in profit last year despite revenue rising more than 30% during the first year management appointed by SoftBank Group Corp took over, according to a financial document reviewed by Reuters. The company, set up in 2018 as a joint venture of British chip technology firm Arm Ltd, laid off nearly 100 employees last week, most of them engineers, Reuters reported exclusively on Friday. Arm technology powers most global smartphones and the company counts Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc as customers.

  • Why Does My Bank Have Savings Account Transfer Limits? It's My Money!

    Some banks limit how often you can transfer money out of a savings account. Exceeding the allowed quota of transfers via ATM, electronic bill payment or other methods could result in being charged a fee, having your savings account changed … Continue reading → The post Savings Account Transfer Limit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.