Strawberries with pomegranate and sumac syrup and yogurt sorbet recipe

The sorbet can be thirst-quenching on a summer’s day and you can eat it on its own - Haarala Hamilton

The pairings here don’t come naturally. We’re all very familiar with the sweetness of strawberries and cream, so the sweet-sourness of the syrup and the yogurt sorbet is a surprise, but a delicious one.

Hold on to the sorbet recipe. It’s almost thirst-quenching on a summer’s day and you can eat it on its own.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Timings

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus freezing time

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves

Six

Ingredients

For the sorbet

200ml whole milk

100g caster sugar

120g liquid glucose

300g full-fat Greek yogurt

juice of ½ lemon, as needed

For the fruit

150ml pomegranate juice

2½ tbsp granulated sugar

2½ tbsp pomegranate molasses

½ tsp sumac

450g sweet strawberries, hulled and sliced or halved

1½ tbsp caster sugar, if needed

4 tbsp pomegranate seeds, to serve

Method

1. To make the sorbet, put the milk, sugar and liquid glucose into a pan and place over a medium heat, stirring a little until the sugar has dissolved.

2. Bring the mixture to a simmer, take off the heat and allow to cool. Once cold, whisk in the yogurt, adding a little at a time and keeping the mixture smooth, then transfer to an ice-cream machine and churn.

3. When your sorbet is almost churned – but still a little soft – incorporate some of the lemon juice if you want. You just need to beat it in. Scrape the sorbet into a container, cover and put it in the freezer.

4. If you don’t have an ice-cream machine, freeze the mixture in a shallow container. Once it freezes round the edges, scrape the coldest bits around the outside into the middle and mash everything with a fork.

5. Check on it again after an hour and whizz it in a food processor or with an electric whisk. Do this again after another couple of hours. This breaks down the crystals so your sorbet will be smooth. Add lemon juice, as above, once the mixture is fully smooth.

6. For the syrup, put the pomegranate juice, sugar, pomegranate molasses and sumac into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring to help the sugar dissolve, then simmer for about 12 minutes.

7. The mixture should look slightly syrupy and will get thicker as it cools down. If your strawberries are truly sweet, slice, quarter or halve them. They don’t need anything more. If they’re not, cut them up and toss them with the caster sugar.

8. Leave them to sit for 20 minutes, tossing them every so often. Serve the strawberries with a scoop of the sorbet, drizzling some of the syrup over the top. Scatter with pomegranate seeds.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.