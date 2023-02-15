Stratus Building Solutions is Growing Quickly and Eager to Keep Expanding

North America's Leading Green Commercial Cleaning Company Adds Seven New Territories

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Stratus Building Solutions, recently recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 as a leading franchise, has a lot of momentum early in this new year. Stratus added seven new territories in 2022 and expanded operations in two additional territories. North America's leading green commercial cleaning company is now targeting specific markets to continue its rapid growth.

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions is the industry leader in using Green Seal-certified products, meaning they're non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe not only for humans but the environment as well. They also utilize state-of-the-art technology such as microfiber cleaning cloths and mops. With over 2,500 units across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting and are masters of the janitorial arts.

"We have a fantastic business model at Stratus, and I think that word is starting to get around," said Rob Lancit, Stratus Vice President of Franchise Development. "Our master franchisees not only have the opportunity to build a thriving business, but they also have the chance to help unit franchisees achieve the goal of entrepreneurship. It truly becomes a purpose-driven opportunity."

Stratus Building Solutions is actively looking to add Master Franchisees in several new territories including upstate New York; New Hampshire; Maine; Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut; Idaho; Milwaukee, Green Bay/Appleton, Wisconsin; New Mexico; West Virginia; Dulles, Virginia, Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; and Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers, Sarasota, Ocala, Daytona, Tallahassee, Pensacola, and the Treasure Coast, Florida.

"We are being aggressive in several states because we know there is a market for solid commercial cleaning businesses in these areas," said Lancit.

Over the past three years, Stratus Building Solutions has seen a nearly 41% increase in growth across the U.S. and Canada. Its proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices has helped Stratus become one of the most sought-after companies. They service an ever-growing variety of clients, from schools, shopping centers, warehouses, and dealerships, to religious centers, professional offices, daycares, retail stores, and much more.

If you are interested in franchising with Stratus Building Solutions, check out https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 2,900 unit franchisees in 70 major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/franchise/master-franchise.

