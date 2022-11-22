Strathroy council and staff not happy with housing bill

Council members and director of building planning Jennifer Huff did not mince words when talking about proposed provincial legislative changes to how housing is approved.

“Very significant changes. Changes that will not only impact the public process, but our financial ability to pay for growth and infrastructure related to growth,” said Huff at the Nov. 7 council meeting.

Just some of the changes include removing third-party appeals -- that would include neighbours or other resident -- abilities for Conservation authorities to comment on potential hazards or environmental impacts, no need for site plan control on properties with up to 10 units, removing architectural and landscaping design from site plan control, allowing up to three dwelling units on a property that currently is allowed one, and reduced parkland dedications.

This is all in omnibus Bill 23 in the legislature now. Huff said the County of Middlesex is drawing up a response with concerns on behalf of its member municipalities.

And while all these concerns loom large in the minds of council and staff, it is the change to development charge collecting that may have the biggest impact on Strathroy-Caradoc and all local governments and ratepayers who would have to make up the financial difference.

“Which could substantially reduce the amount that development pays for growth. And so this is done by a combination of both requiring longer phase-in periods; a number of services and infrastructure we collected for we no longer would be able to collect for, as well as exempting a number of types of uses from the requirement to pay development charges,” said Huff.

“This is a very slippery slope. There’s so many things in the document and they’re all in the negative for municipalities. We are a mature order of government and we’re being told that you need to build houses and you need to do it like this, and we’re not even going to allow you development charges which are the tool that we have to help us to facilitate the growth,” said outgoing Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden at her last council meeting.

“Parkland, seriously? After Covid we all know how important parkland is in being able to get outside. We support that, we supply that, and most of it — a lot of it — came from development charges because that’s where development should pay for growth. And we all know that but it’s not happening in these documents without consultation, without public meetings, with third parties not being able to do anything,” she added.

“What a mess, eh?” said Coun. Sandi Hipple.

“How much pull do we have?” she asked Huff.

“That’s a pretty good question. The government has made some pretty significant changes earlier this year despite a lot of concern articulated by AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario) and just municipalities individually… and implemented them through the consultation period, not even waiting for the end of the consultation period. So we are very concerned with the intent of the government to continue on with these changes notwithstanding the concerns that are raised,” said Huff.

Coun. Steve Pelkman pointed had a problem with the reduced parkland requirement.

“As you increase density and make the residential units smaller, the outdoor space becomes that more important,” he said, adding a new rule on having to spend 60 percent of parkland reserve at the start of each year made no sense for smaller communities.

“I can see where that works in the GTA where maybe a whole subdivision gets built every single year, but here that doesn’t happen. So I don’t know what we’re going to spend our 60 percent on when there’s no physical property yet to spend it on,” said Pelkman.

Coun. John Brennan hoped the municipality would not be liable for approvals they may not want to give.

“We may end up with houses being built in areas that up until now we considered hazard lands. And with global warming and with the one in 100 hundred-year storms coming now every five years, I think that we’re going to have severe issues with flooding in southern Ontario,” said Brennan.

“So you better have a helluva a big sump pump.”

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner