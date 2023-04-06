Strathmore Easter egg hunt returns

After going on hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Strathmore’s annual Easter egg hunt is back and is expecting to be highly anticipated.

According to Hayley Poirier, who spoke on behalf of Remax/Key, folks who are interested in participating may want to show up early to get themselves a good spot.

“What we do is we cordon off an area at Kinsmen Park and then we put out all sorts of Easter candy for the audience,” she said. “We have two areas; one that is for the little ones, being five and under, and the other is for kids over five years old.”

Poirier explained that at 11 o’clock sharp on April 8, the whistle blows and kids are allowed to race to find their share of candies throughout the park.

Remax/Key has hosted the event in previous years, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is excited to be finally bringing it back for the town.

“We have an amazing group of 10 sponsors that came forward. Some of them donated prizes, some of them donated candy, some of them donated money,” said Poirier. “Because of them, we were able to put together a really, really great Easter egg hunt. We also had Canadian Tire donate two bikes for prizes as well.”

She explained the Remax/Key team will not be surprised if upwards of 600 or more kids show up with their parents in tow to participate in the hunt.

With roughly 2,000 pieces of candy scattered throughout the park, there will be enough for everyone to at least find something before the event area is scoured of candy.

“Everybody has been wanting to get back out to events again, especially an outdoor event like this one,” said Poirier. “It is really fun to have a family event that just gets everybody out to enjoy the fresh air.”

Also taking place as part of the event is an Easter bonnet contest which will be judged on site at 11:15 a.m. There will be three age categories with prizes up for grabs, as well as something for everyone who participated.

The Easter egg hunt and bonnet competition are free for everyone who is interested and does not require any prior registration to attend.

It is also not weather dependent and will be going ahead on April 8, largely regardless of temperature or snowfall.

More information is available via the Remax/Key social media pages such as Instagram and Facebook.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times