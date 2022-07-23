Strathcona County RCMP investigating arson in new residential development

·1 min read
Strathcona County firefighters extinguished a fire Saturday morning in the Summerwood neighbourhood in Sherwood Park, Alta. Strathcona County RCMP are investigating the incident as an arson. (Facebook/Strathcona County Fire Fighter/Paramedics - image credit)
Strathcona County firefighters extinguished a fire Saturday morning in the Summerwood neighbourhood in Sherwood Park, Alta. Strathcona County RCMP are investigating the incident as an arson. (Facebook/Strathcona County Fire Fighter/Paramedics - image credit)

Police are investigating an arson in Sherwood Park, Alta., just east of Edmonton, after emergency crews responded to a fire there Saturday morning.

"The investigation is determined to be arson based on the fact that fire investigators found an unknown accelerant on the scene," said Cpl. Brent Dobinson, an RCMP spokesperson.

First responders, including Strathcona County RCMP, responded to a house fire near the Summerwood area around 4 a.m., Dobinson said.

When officers arrived, they saw a home was completely burned to the foundation and a neighbouring home was engulfed in flames with extensive damage, he said.

Three residential buildings under development were also affected by the fire, he said, adding that the units were vacated and surrounded by a park area.

 

"Fortunately, those homes were the only ones located in that area and it was quite some distance... before any other residents would have been affected," Dobinson said, noting they were about 35 to 65 metres away from any other residences.

Strathcona County firefighters eventually extinguished the fire.

No one was reported injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com