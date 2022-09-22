Strathclair Ag Society recieves $5,000 donation

The Strathclair Agricultural Society recently received a $5,000 donation after an area farmer was named the Manitoba winner of Lallemand Inc.’s Hometown Roots Family Contest.

As a contest winner, Darren Rozdeba, who runs Rozdeba Farms near Strathclair with his brother Marcel Rozdeba, was able to select a hometown organization to receive the contribution from Lallemand, a yeast and bacteria manufacturer.

“We were surprised and I guess a little bit excited,” Darren Rozdeba said about winning the contest. “We had a few choices to choose from, but Strathclair Ag Society was a pretty easy choice.”

Rozdeba entered the contest at the encouragement of Brendan Brown, a Lallemand sales representative. The contest ran from November 2021 to May 2022, and farmers entered by purchasing Lallemand inoculants or by writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would use the prize money to support their community. Winners were also selected in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The Strathclair Ag Society has supported ag-related work in the community for many years and put on a local fair that residents really enjoy, Rozdeba said.

“They give back. They do a lot for our community, so we thought we would give them a little bit of help.”

Richard Aikman, Strathclair Agricultural Society president, said that help is certainly appreciated.

“It benefits our ag society enormously,” Aikman said.

The society will use the money to upgrade its fairground facility. Aikman said that, in addition to running the fair, the society hosts a regular bingo night and donates a bursary to a graduating high school student every year.

“I want to say thank you to both Lallemand and J.S. Henry for giving back to producers and their communities,” said Rozdeba, whose farm is 92 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

The Hometown Roots Family Contest was a way for Lallemand to give back to rural farm families for the important role they play in their communities, said Colin Sebulsky, marketing manager with Lallemand Plant Care.

“As a family-run organization with rural roots and rural customers, Lallemand Plant Care is pleased to have had the opportunity to give back to the community of Strathclair through this contest,” Sebulsky said.

