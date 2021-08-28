Stratford woman killed in motorcycle crash near Killaloe

KILLALOE, Ont. — Provincial police say a woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle near Killaloe, Ont.

The accident happened early Thursday evening on Schutt Road, near Brodofske Road.

Police say the rider lost control on the gravel shoulder and was ejected from the bike.

They say emergency personnel performed CPR but the woman died at the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as 57-year-old Mary Anne Zettler of Stratford, Ont.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press