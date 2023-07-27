Stratford hotel renovation becomes new show on CTV Life Channel

Excitement is brewing as Stratford residents may have noticed the buzz of construction and the presence of TV crews on the corner of Huron Street and St. Vincent Street.

The reason behind this activity has been officially revealed: Hotel Julie is set to become the star of a full renovation series on CTV Life Channel. Under the guidance of Creative Director Autumn Hachey and interior designer Jillian Smith-Moher, the show will follow the transformation of the 19th-century Inn into a nine-suite boutique hotel right here in Stratford.

For property owners Paula McFarlane and Jake Tayler, the acquisition of Hotel Julie wasn't just a business endeavour; it was a quest to attract a younger generation to the charming town of Stratford and its theatre scene. McFarlane shares, "We're trying to appeal to younger people and get the next generation through to the theatre."

The hotel's vision merges with its historical location, as evident from its website's statement: [The hotel] is a modern twist on a Shakespearean classic; Hotel Julie is an elevated and stylish hotel designed for poetic moments and notable memories.

As visitors step into the hotel, they will be greeted with local charm, thanks to the inclusion of several locally owned business collaborations. The design team took pride in the little details that make a guest's stay memorable. As Paula McFarlane explains, "We use Chocolate Bars. We offer a preferred stay service if you're staying for more than one night. The following day, cleaners will come in and remake the bed and tidy, and you’ll return to a tidy room and a Chocolate Bars mint smoothie."

McFarlane and Tayler’s journey into property management was quite unique. They served as paramedics in Stratford for over 15 years, and their job's stressful nature prompted them to pursue a new career path. Eventually, they ventured into property management, where they have undertaken several property ventures in London and now Stratford. One particular detail that holds a sweet significance for McFarlane is their association with Chocolate Bars. She recalls an incident after a tragic accident outside of Stratford where she was on call and responded as a paramedic: "After the call, we had a big debriefing, and they asked us, ‘What do you guys want?’ and I was like ‘chocolate, I want chocolate.’"

The heartwarming support from the community left a lasting impression on her; as she recalls, “Chocolate Bars was so supportive and gave our admin staff chocolate for all of us at the scene that day.” Thus, it was only natural for them to collaborate with Chocolate Bars when setting up their new location in Stratford.

Another key partnership that plays a crucial role in Hotel Julie's charm is with To Bean or Not to Bean, a local coffee roasting company. The collaboration resulted in a unique logo for the coffee available at Hotel Julie. McFarlane expresses her delight in being close to such collaborators, saying, "The support of this community is unbelievable, and they are all so great."

A prominent theme of the hotel's design is the emphasis on supporting local talent, with a focus on finishes and textiles primarily from Women-owned companies within Ontario. While not everything may be found right in Stratford, the hotel's dedication to local and regional craftsmanship is evident throughout the hotel.

To ensure that Hotel Julie pays homage to its rich history, the designers incorporated inspiration from the previous owners' decorating style, integrating elements like valances and drapery while maintaining a 'theater-inspired focus.' McFarlane said, "The designers took a lot of inspiration from the previous owners' decorating style. There were a lot of valances and drapery that they wanted to build upon.”

The series "Staying Inn: Hotel Julie" will debut on Mondays at 8 p.m. on CTV Life channel. If you’d like more information on Hotel Julie or to book a stay, visit their website at www.hoteljulie.com.

Amanda Modaragamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Stratford Times