We need a strategy to stop the City’s slow puncture

In its 1990s heyday the City of London was supreme both as Europe’s leading financial centre as well as the world’s number-one centre for international finance and insurance.

Today, the City, (shorthand for UK financial activity spanning London, Edinburgh and other regional centres), is suffering a slow puncture. Business and jobs have been leaching away to other European centres and in some cases to New York.

It is not all because of Brexit, although that has been a significant factor. It started some time ago and is happening slowly. But inexorably. The City’s position is under threat, and, if the slow decline is not addressed, it eventually becomes irreversible.

This matters hugely to the UK. Like cars, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the City is one of our most successful industries. It plays a crucial role raising finance for investment in the real economy. It is an important contributor to the Exchequer.

Our strength in financial services and expertise in financial regulation historically gave the UK a seat at the table and considerable influence on the international stage.

Our response so far to all this has been a whole batch of sticking plaster solutions. Besides the Chancellor’s Edinburgh Reforms package, there are now more than half a dozen other reviews either completed or underway. Some have been commissioned by the Government, such as Lord Hill’s Listings Review, and others by the private sector such as the London Stock Exchange.

This random process is throwing up some sensible suggestions but it lacks any strategic direction. Knee-jerk responses such as relaxing regulation to support the emergence of crypto money won’t address the root causes of the City’s slow puncture and would have negative, unintended consequences.

And the issue of our future relationship with the EU hardly rates a mention in this blizzard of reviews.

At the heart of the problem, the whole approach to regulation of financial services is incoherent. Phrases like more “agile” regulation are thrown about with abandon but what this really seems to mean is lighter regulation.

Financial services firms always want less regulation, but is that really in the interests of the City and the UK economy? The Government has for example unwisely given the City regulators a competitiveness mandate, and over-ruled the Prudential Regulation Authority on reform of Solvency II.

It is clear which way the wind is blowing from Whitehall. The latest criticism of the City is that UK pension funds and investors are too risk averse and should be chivvied into investing more in UK start-ups.

These are certainly debates worth having, although anyone who remembers the excessive risk-taking that led to the great financial crisis might be surprised to hear the City described as risk averse. “Lighter touch” – as opposed to “better” – regulation risks eroding trust in the UK’s financial marketplace. After SBV do we need any reminding?

And unless the various initiatives currently underway are joined up and coherent in the context of the City’s dynamic and interconnected network they are unlikely to achieve their objectives. Indeed, having so many uncoordinated initiatives smacks of desperation and is unlikely to instil confidence in our markets.

So what is the solution?

We need a strategy which has clear objectives to tackle the slow puncture. It must be based on a realistic examination of the causes of today’s problems, which include Brexit but also changes in the financial services environment. We also need to take a hard look at the City’s strengths and weaknesses.

For instance, what were the innate strengths that led to success in the 1990s, and how can these be deployed in the new environment to develop new opportunities?

Traditional strengths include global capital markets including corporate finance, asset management and the support services that go with it, a pioneering role in standard setting (as opposed to black line rules) as a means of regulation and strengths in financial infrastructure. New opportunities include green finance, fintech and the digitisation of finance.

The weaknesses that can undermine trust in the City include issues such as money laundering, as well as the unintended consequences of the blizzard of current initiatives.

Finally, a strategy needs to identify where the Government should play a role, engaging with the private sector and helping overcome headwinds, support strengths and avoid trust destructive activities.

Above all, trust is the quality which underpinned the UK as the leading global intermediary in the 1990s. The City’s leadership extended to global capital flows of debt and equity, supported by corporate advice, asset management and the formidable strengths in the legal and accounting sectors. So trust should be at the centre of the strategy.

To achieve this, we need a high-level task force with a mandate laid down by the Government to come forward with recommendations. It should not be a lobby for the industry. It must be above sectoral interests. And it should be given a timetable to come forward with researched solutions, including addressing relations with the EU on financial services.

Unfortunately, Brexit remains the elephant in the room which this government is reluctant to discuss, let alone address.

We may be now moving to re-establish better relations with our EU neighbours and a memorandum of understanding on regulatory co-operation may help but more needs to be done.

We need to identify our priorities. What are we prepared to forgo to achieve them? Can we agree regulatory alignment in certain areas to achieve market access? These are issues that need to be explored dispassionately.

Setting up a high-level taskforce to examine these issues may not appeal to a government that is so keen to demonstrate a Brexit dividend for financial services and is also averse to anything that smacks of “industrial strategy”. Perhaps we will need to wait for a change of government. However, we cannot afford to wait long.

There is no hiding the satisfaction in Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Dublin as they benefit from business slipping away from London.

In Paris certainly, there is no question that its success has been engineered by just the sort of determined top-down strategic thinking that has been so lacking in the UK. Why not try that ourselves.

Sir Andrew Large is a former deputy governor of the Bank of England

